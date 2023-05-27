 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/27/23: John Means, Trea Turner, and Aaron Hicks

Welcome to the weekend!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Hello everyone! As we get the holiday weekend started, here’s the latest from around the league.

In Mariners news...

  • Is that good? That seems good.
  • Tim Kelly ranked all of the jerseys the Mariners are wearing this season. Personally, I’m partial to the navy blues, but the gold/cream is growing on me.
  • Alaska Airlines is now the official airline of Julio Rodríguez. I didn’t even know players had official airlines.
  • Know anyone who would benefit from instruction from the Hyphen?
  • Dylan Moore appears to be ready for Seattle!

Around the league...

