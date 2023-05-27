Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/27/23: John Means, Trea Turner, and Aaron Hicks

Hello everyone! As we get the holiday weekend started, here’s the latest from around the league.
In Mariners news...
- Is that good? That seems good.
The @Mariners pitching staff leads MLB in: fWAR, WHIP, FIP, SO/BB, BB/9, HR/9, opp. OBP, SLG, OPS, ISO, wOBA, soft-contact, barrels, swing%, zone% and quality starts.— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) May 26, 2023
- Tim Kelly ranked all of the jerseys the Mariners are wearing this season. Personally, I’m partial to the navy blues, but the gold/cream is growing on me.
- Alaska Airlines is now the official airline of Julio Rodríguez. I didn’t even know players had official airlines.
- Know anyone who would benefit from instruction from the Hyphen?
NxtGen Baseball invites you to join us this summer at Cheney Stadium for a baseball camp hosted by Mariners' Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18). Partake in drills, motivational talks, tons of Mariner's merch giveaways, and the famous NxtGen Home Run Derby. https://t.co/mZfSTq5pDH pic.twitter.com/aYC8jr5MNK— Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) May 26, 2023
- Dylan Moore appears to be ready for Seattle!
Dylan Moore having a night.— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 27, 2023
3-5, 2B, R, 4RBI, BB pic.twitter.com/KYGDSyDbtw
Around the league...
- Orioles left-hander John Means, who has been recovering from Tommy John surgery, has suffered a setback in the form of a muscle strain in his back.
- The small nation of Bhutan is embracing baseball and softball like it has never done before, writes Tashi Dekar.
- Trea Turner has not been having a good season since signing a massive deal with Philadelphia. Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wonders what’s going on with the star infielder.
- The Yankees have officially released outfielder Aaron Hicks, making him a free agent.
