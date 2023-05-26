 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/26/23: Jacob Nottingham, Carlos Correa, Sam Bachman

The tales of Jacob Nottingham continue.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! I think Ty France saw me talking smack in the Moose Tracks and decided to pop off. Good stuff, Ty. I’ll happily take the L for that one. Now let’s see what else I can find to be wrong about!

In Mariners news...

  • Jacob Nottingham giveth and taketh away. As of this writing it’s not clear what the Mariners are getting back in return for the veteran catcher.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • This is absolutely awesome! And the guy who made this is only 14.

