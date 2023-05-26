Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/26/23: Jacob Nottingham, Carlos Correa, Sam Bachman

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! I think Ty France saw me talking smack in the Moose Tracks and decided to pop off. Good stuff, Ty. I’ll happily take the L for that one. Now let’s see what else I can find to be wrong about!
In Mariners news...
- Jacob Nottingham giveth and taketh away. As of this writing it’s not clear what the Mariners are getting back in return for the veteran catcher.
The San Francisco Giants are acquiring catcher Jacob Nottingham from the Seattle Mariners, sources tell me and @BaseballJeff1.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 25, 2023
- Benjamin Hill spoke to minor league journeyman Mike Ford about his tumultuous career.
Around the league...
- Per Rob Manfred, the A’s relocation efforts could move along pretty quickly now, with an official vote coming potentially as soon as June.
- Carlos Correa has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis and a muscle strain in his foot, but is not headed to the injured list as of this moment.
- Aaron Gleeman at The Athletic wonders what is going wrong with the Twins lineup this year. ($)
- The Angels are calling up former first-round starting pitcher Sam Bachman.
- Baseball Savant dropped a pitch timer violation leaderboard, in which the Mariners are among the teams that have benefitted most from violations.
- Jesse Dougherty at The Washington Post wrote about top Nationals prospect James Wood, who now carries the organization’s hopes and dreams with Juan Soto gone.
- The MLB Reds may have been bad recently, but their Triple-A squad has been worse. They have not finished with a winning record since 2011!
The Louisville Bats have won and are now 24-23 on the season. This is the first time the Bats have been over the .500 mark at any point in any season since July 27th of 2016. They played 782 games between then and today. pic.twitter.com/rpXqG0M6WW— Doug Gray (@dougdirt24) May 26, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- This is absolutely awesome! And the guy who made this is only 14.
I recreated the entire second Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer in LEGO! ( )@philiplord @chrizmillr @LEGO_Group @SpiderVerse #AcrossTheSpiderVerse #Blender pic.twitter.com/IlWfuEpp3Q— LegoMe_TheOG (@FG_Artist) May 24, 2023
