26-24: Chart

Mariners 3, Athletics 2

One-run wins: we’re so back* baby!

*backness subject to terms and conditions (playing the A’s)

Having a beer and a hotdog at the ballpark, as god intended: tie between Ty France and Logan Gilbert, .216 and .238 WPA respectively

Not being able to get another beer because it’s bottom of the 8th after one hour, like God definitely did not intend: Cal Raleigh, -.126 WPA

Game thread comments of the day: this whole series which had me snorting out loud. Sorry, Oakland.