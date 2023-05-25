Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/25/23: James Paxton, Liover Peguero, and Camilo Doval

Good morning everyone! The Mariners have an opportunity to sweep the A’s today. Let’s give you the latest from around baseball as you get through your Thursday.
In Mariners news...
- Again, Ty France had better actually be healthy if they’re going to put him back in the lineup!
Also AJ Pollock felt something in his leg on the steal. Servais said Ty France should be available tomorrow— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 25, 2023
- The M’s have added some more catching depth to the organization.
Catcher Pedro Severino has signed with the #Mariners, and is on Tacoma's roster. 370 MLB GP from 2015-22 with WSH, BAL and MIL. Opted out of his Triple-A contract with San Diego after beginning this season at El Paso (18 GP).— Paul Braverman (@PaulBraverman) May 23, 2023
- Harold Reynolds and Raúl Ibañez will manage the AL and NL for the Futures Game in Seattle, respectively. Both former Mariners will be joined by an additional trio of former M’s to fill out their coaching staffs.
Around the league...
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN updated his top 50 prospect list, which included two Mariners prospects with two others just missing out. ($)
- We miss you, James.
James Paxton taking Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to school.— Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) May 25, 2023
- With Corey Kluber struggling to begin the season, the Red Sox are moving the right-hander to the bullpen.
- Top Pirates infield prospect Liover Peguero is fluent in English despite never taking a formal class — he learned the language through hip-hop.
- Giants right-hander Camilo Doval is having a breakout season, and even his 2-year-old son seems to realize what he’s witnessing.
- Keith Law at The Athletic dropped his first MLB mock draft of the year. ($)
