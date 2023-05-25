 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/25/23: James Paxton, Liover Peguero, and Camilo Doval

Our good friend Pax is thriving in Boston.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! The Mariners have an opportunity to sweep the A’s today. Let’s give you the latest from around baseball as you get through your Thursday.

In Mariners news...

  • Again, Ty France had better actually be healthy if they’re going to put him back in the lineup!
  • The M’s have added some more catching depth to the organization.
  • Harold Reynolds and Raúl Ibañez will manage the AL and NL for the Futures Game in Seattle, respectively. Both former Mariners will be joined by an additional trio of former M’s to fill out their coaching staffs.

Around the league...

