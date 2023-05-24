Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/24/23: Ty France, the Oakland A’s, and Eri Yoshida

Good morning all! With the Mariners on something of a winning streak, here’s what’s going on in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- As John pointed out on Twitter, Ty France has a history of playing through wrist injuries and playing much worse as a result. I hope the Mariners make the right choice and just IL him until he’s healthy. I mean, Mike Ford is right there.
Initial X-rays on Ty France’s left wrist came back negative, but Scott Servais said there is a contusion and a lot of swelling in the area, putting doubt on the first baseman being in tomorrow’s lineup. As for a possible IL stint, the Mariners will assess it day to day.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 24, 2023
- The Mariners have signed right-hander Marcus Walden to a minor league deal.
- The M’s announced that they will contribute $2 million toward baseball and softball field renovations in the community.
- The Pitching Ninja had some pretty good things to say about the M’s pitching staff.
Really excited to announce my conversation with @PitchingNinja We talked— Ben Ranieri (@BenRanieri10) May 23, 2023
⚾️ Kirby and Gilbert
⚾️ Bryce Miller’s fastball
⚾️ Best breaking ball, fastball, and much more!! https://t.co/NUvA4usgYE pic.twitter.com/pWW7iswKc9
Around the league...
- The Brewers have agreed to a major league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran.
- The Oakland A’s and Nevada lawmakers have agreed to a tentative deal over funding for a new baseball stadium in Las Vegas. The organization has now cleared a major hurdle that was many thought would stop the deal in its infancy.
- The A’s continue to set records with their poor play.
Worst 50-game starts, since 1901:— Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) May 24, 2023
1904 Senators: 9-41
1932 Red Sox: 10-40
2023 Athletics: 10-40
Four teams: 11-39#MLB
- Well, here’s at least one Oakland player I’ll be rooting for.
Trevor May talks about his outing and being back on the field after taking a break to work on his mental health pic.twitter.com/YwSP3sET0r— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 24, 2023
- 31-year-old knuckleballer Eri Yoshida, dubbed the “Knuckle Princess” has returned to the United States to pursue her dream of playing in professional baseball once more.
Anders’ picks...
- Wes Anderson’s newest film was shown to critics recently, and it appears to be another banger.
ASTEROID CITY— Asteroid City (@AsteroidCity) March 29, 2023
A film by Wes Anderson
Only in theaters June 16 pic.twitter.com/sFxmtqQxXd
- NBA legend LeBron James is reportedly contemplating retirement after the Lakers were swept out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. This would be a change in gears from LeBron after saying he wanted to play at least one season alongside his oldest son, who will be draft-eligible next summer.
Loading comments...