Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/24/23: Ty France, the Oakland A’s, and Eri Yoshida

The Oakland A’s move one crucial step closer to making relocation a reality.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning all! With the Mariners on something of a winning streak, here’s what’s going on in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have signed right-hander Marcus Walden to a minor league deal.
  • The M’s announced that they will contribute $2 million toward baseball and softball field renovations in the community.
  • The Pitching Ninja had some pretty good things to say about the M’s pitching staff.

Around the league...

  • The Brewers have agreed to a major league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran.
  • The Oakland A’s and Nevada lawmakers have agreed to a tentative deal over funding for a new baseball stadium in Las Vegas. The organization has now cleared a major hurdle that was many thought would stop the deal in its infancy.
  • The A’s continue to set records with their poor play.
  • Well, here’s at least one Oakland player I’ll be rooting for.
  • 31-year-old knuckleballer Eri Yoshida, dubbed the “Knuckle Princess” has returned to the United States to pursue her dream of playing in professional baseball once more.

Anders’ picks...

  • Wes Anderson’s newest film was shown to critics recently, and it appears to be another banger.
  • NBA legend LeBron James is reportedly contemplating retirement after the Lakers were swept out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. This would be a change in gears from LeBron after saying he wanted to play at least one season alongside his oldest son, who will be draft-eligible next summer.

