Who Is The Mariners Next Star Prospect? Minor League Midseason Awards - Meet at the Mitt Minors Podcast

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Max Ellingsen are here for the return of the “They Might Be Mariners” segment of the Meet at the Mitt Podcast, episode 18 on May 22nd 2023. The MLB draft looms ever closer and with the Mariners making three selections in the top thirty, it seemed like the right time to give a proper update on the state of the farm system. How are draft picks from last year like Bryce Young developing? Is Harry Ford blossoming at catcher? Has Tyler Locklear continued to hit in pro ball? Our prospect team has all the answers. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

