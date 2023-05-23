One Tip To Fix Them All - Can The Mariners Offense Be Salvaged? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are back in business to fix the Mariners sub par offense. After a glorious win over the hapless Oakland Athletics last night, the Mariners have 9 games remaining in a long home stand to make some magic happen. We have come with a distinct plan of attack for each struggling hitter, so you may consider the problems with the offensive output, solved. Kate submits her resume to be the Mariners vibe coach and personally scout twitter for who has the best and most questionable content. Nobody thinks the Mariners extend Teoscar Hernandez, which is a deeply sad outcome, but there is a mixed bag of opinions on how the Mariners might move at the deadline. After a smattering of assorted Twitter questions from the faithful listeners, the gang wraps with a selection of Mariners players to perform a very specific heist with. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://twitter.com/EllingsenMax18

https://macdougallbats.com/ PROMO CODE “GOMS”