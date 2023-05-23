 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/23/23: Luis Castillo, Madison Bumgarner, and Hunter Dozier

Injury updates, trade news, and more from around baseball

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Congrats to RHP Luis Castillo on his 1,000 career strikeout!
  • Another no-doubter from JK:
  1. The team is hopeful that both relievers Penn Murfee and Andres Munoz will be done with their rehab assignments towards the end of the next road trip.
  2. First baseman Evan White underwent surgery on his hip joint to repair a tendon impingement and will be out for three months.
  3. RHP Easton McGee will likely need Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his pitching elbow.
  4. Infielder Dylan Moore has had three successful rehab outings in Evereett and will play in Tacoma starting tomorrow. The team is hopeful that he can rejoin the club at some point during this homestand.
  5. Casey Sadler has been cleared to resume his throwing program since being shut down after spring training. His rehab process has been going smoothly and he could return to the team after the All-Star break.

Around the league...

