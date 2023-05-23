Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/23/23: Luis Castillo, Madison Bumgarner, and Hunter Dozier

In Mariners news...
- Congrats to RHP Luis Castillo on his 1,000 career strikeout!
Keepin’ it 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 23, 2023
Congratulations to Luis Castillo! pic.twitter.com/pGI75QDw1N
- Another no-doubter from JK:
4️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ feet for @jarredkelenic! pic.twitter.com/s9spYj1rti— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 23, 2023
- MLB and the Seattle Mariners have announced their 2023 All-Star Legacy initiative to make a long-term impact on the Seattle community.
- GM Justin Hollander provided a series of injury updates to the media yesterday afternoon:
- The team is hopeful that both relievers Penn Murfee and Andres Munoz will be done with their rehab assignments towards the end of the next road trip.
- First baseman Evan White underwent surgery on his hip joint to repair a tendon impingement and will be out for three months.
- RHP Easton McGee will likely need Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his pitching elbow.
- Infielder Dylan Moore has had three successful rehab outings in Evereett and will play in Tacoma starting tomorrow. The team is hopeful that he can rejoin the club at some point during this homestand.
- Casey Sadler has been cleared to resume his throwing program since being shut down after spring training. His rehab process has been going smoothly and he could return to the team after the All-Star break.
Around the league...
- Zach Buchanan at The Athletic details the struggling relationship between veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. ($)
- The Detroit Tigers have traded outfielder Jonathan Davis to the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielder Brady Allen, who is expected to report to the Marlins’ High-A affiliate.
- The Baltimore Orioles are the latest team to release their Nike City Connect jerseys, with an interesting twist that led to a colorful design on the inside of a solid black and white jersey.
- Infielder Hunter Dozier has been DFA’d by the Kansas City Royals, opening a spot on the team’s active roster for infielder Nicky Lopez, who is returning from the 10-day IL.
- Shortly after announcing the promotion of No. 4 prospect Gavin Stone, the Los Angeles Dodgers are also calling up top pitching prospect Bobby Miller to start against the Atlanta Braves today and make his MLB debut.
