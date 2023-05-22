Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/22/23: Eugenio Suarez, Mike Clevinger, and Gavin Stone

In Mariners news...
- A very impressive, heads-up play form third baseman Eugenio Suarez to end the inning.
Eugenio Suárez has quietly made an early case for a Gold Glove Award. And this might be his play of the year so far. pic.twitter.com/FMMVmyQ5OE— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 21, 2023
- Congrats to Jose Caballero on his first big-league home run!
GIDDY UP.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 21, 2023
Jose Caballero comes through with his first big-league dinger. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/PpVtCYDxJ1
- Jonatan Clase doing Jonatan Clase things:
Jonatan Clase AGAIN. His second home run of the day gives the Travelers a 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/dQC3q6e3nd— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) May 21, 2023
Around the league...
- The Chicago White Sox have placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 15-day IL with right wrist inflammation, and have called up outfielder Clint Frazier in a corresponding move. The team has additionally DFA’d outfielder Jake Marisnick to open a spot on the active roster for Frazier.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to call up top pitching prospect Gavin Stone to fill multiple injury gaps in the Dodgers’ starting rotation.
- RHP Luis Severino’s dominant return from the IL yesterday helped power the New York Yankees over the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 to complete a three-game sweep.
- The Houston Astros won their seventh straight game yesterday as LHP Framber Valdez threw his second career shutout to secure a 2-0 win over the Oakland A’s.
