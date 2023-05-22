 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/22/23: Eugenio Suarez, Mike Clevinger, and Gavin Stone

Highlights, injury updates, and more to start off your Monday.

By Becca Weinberg
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Mariners news...

  • A very impressive, heads-up play form third baseman Eugenio Suarez to end the inning.
  • Congrats to Jose Caballero on his first big-league home run!
  • Jonatan Clase doing Jonatan Clase things:

Around the league...

