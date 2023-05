Still sleeping in: The Mariners offense, who collectively only managed three hits.

Having more than just a cup of coffee: José Caballero, who notched his first Major League home run and stole three bases.

Wide awake and done with all their chores for the day already: José Caballero, .274 WPA

Still sleeping with the alarm going off and the house on fire: JP Crawford, -.195 WPA

Game thread comment(s) of the day:

José Caballero truthers, rise up.