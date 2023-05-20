Build Your House Upon The Rock - Is Everything Right With Castillo? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 17th on May 20th. First up, Bryce Miller turns in another excellent start further cementing our faith in the fastball and future at the front end of the rotation. Next up, what’s eating Luis? Zach looks at what might be eating our staff ace and the wider context with which to understand the struggles. Anders proposes a daring yet controversial trade to spark the offense. Evan shares the new theme music for the recurring JARRED KELENIC FOR MVP segment. Lastly Anders shares his excitement for the impending dominance of Prelander Berroa with series against the Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers up next. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

