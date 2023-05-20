 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/20/23: Bryce Miller, Eric Hosmer, and Wade Miley

The pitching injuries continue to pile up around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

Hello everyone! It’s the weekend, and we’ve got some news and notes from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Colin O’Keefe wrote about the Mariners’ failure (once again) to augment a strong core via savvy free agent signings and supplementary trades, and where they go from here.
  • Timothy Jackson at Baseball Prospectus wondered what the M’s have with Bryce Miller. ($)

Around the league...

  • The Eric Hosmer experiment has failed.
  • Things are going from bad to worse for Trevor Bauer in Japan.

Anders’ picks...

  • Hall of Fame football player and civil rights activist Jim Brown passed away yesterday at the age of 87. Ken Belson and Jenny Vrentas at the New York Times remembered his impact.

