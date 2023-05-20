Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/20/23: Bryce Miller, Eric Hosmer, and Wade Miley

Hello everyone! It’s the weekend, and we’ve got some news and notes from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Colin O’Keefe wrote about the Mariners’ failure (once again) to augment a strong core via savvy free agent signings and supplementary trades, and where they go from here.
- Timothy Jackson at Baseball Prospectus wondered what the M’s have with Bryce Miller. ($)
Around the league...
- The Eric Hosmer experiment has failed.
The Cubs have designated Eric Hosmer for assignment, per @sahadevsharma pic.twitter.com/okGEx1nYrC— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 19, 2023
- Former Mariner and current Brewers starter Wade Miley will miss the next 6-8 weeks while he recovers from a posterior serratus strain.
- It appears there is some beef between in the Lindor family and Jason Kipnis.
My husband is such a classy person, would never say what a bully Kipnis was in the clubhouse. Sounds like a true leader versus the opposite of a leader ♀️ https://t.co/J4gKo3JruM— Katia Reguero Lindor (@RegueroKatia) May 19, 2023
- Things are going from bad to worse for Trevor Bauer in Japan.
RHP Trevor Bauer has been sent down to the Baystars farm and will pitch Sunday.— Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) May 20, 2023
https://t.co/evCwzztDuF
- Travis Sawchik at theScore thinks the Astros are finally starting their descent from greatness.
- Maura McGurk at Over The Monster interviewed a bunch of Mariners fans (including some LL writers) to uncover why Seattle sports fans are particularly antagonistic towards Boston sports fans.
- Kiri Oler at Fangraphs begins a series on marketing the game of baseball by discussing who should be the face of the sport.
Anders’ picks...
- Hall of Fame football player and civil rights activist Jim Brown passed away yesterday at the age of 87. Ken Belson and Jenny Vrentas at the New York Times remembered his impact.
Loading comments...