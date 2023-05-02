Game #29 Preview: Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

The Seattle Mariners take their first trip to Oakland this year, for just their second series against an AL West opponent this season. The balanced schedule means a number of things, including approximately 48 fewer games against the Oakland Athletics. This year, that is perhaps a bit of a shame, but Bryce Miller will be on the mound for this one all the same.

Updated lineup:



SS Crawford

1B France

CF Kelenic

3B Suárez

C Raleigh

RF Hernandez

LF Trammell

DH Pollock

2B Caballero — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 2, 2023

J.P. Crawford will be leading off once again, as Julio Rodríguez is sitting out another game with mild lower back tightness. Julio took BP pregame and didn’t yet feel 100%, a level of caution I greatly appreciate this early in the season. Ty France is back, however, after getting a couple games off from starting (though later pinch-hitting) due to illness. In case you missed the other big news of the day...

Tommy La Stella has been designated for assignment by the Mariners to clear a 26-man roster spot for Bryce Miller. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 2, 2023

This will of course be the big league debut for Mariners top prospect RHP Bryce Miller, whose heat should sizzle in the Bay Area. The M’s hoped to provide a somewhat favorable initial landing spot for Miller and it’s hard to envision a less hostile road crowd (all disrespect to John Fisher and A’s ownership, none to the passion of the Oakland fanbase itself) than a Tuesday night at the Coliseum against a 6-23 Oakland club. For more on Miller, you can tune in to the first third of the Meet at the Mitt Podcast from this morning, read our original blurb, and check in with Jake and Lou’s series preview.

Today’s Game Info:

Today’s matchup begins at 6:40 PM Pacific on ROOT Sports NW and on the radio at Seattle Sports (710 AM). Both the television and radio feed should be available on MLB dot tv and the MLB app, with requisite subscriptions and where blackouts don’t apply.