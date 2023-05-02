Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/2/23: Bryce Miller, Bryce Harper, and Luis Garcia

In Mariners news...
- RHP Diego Castillo has officially cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
- Eric Nusbaum at Seattle Met highlights how Jarred Kelenic embodies the message behind the Mariners’ new Nike City Connect uniforms.
- The Mariners have a DH problem, with some of the worst production numbers in the league. But no matter who the team puts in the DH slot, the timing of their problem couldn’t be worse. ($)
- In the biggest news of the day, the Mariners are set to call up top pitching prospect Bryce Miller, who will make his debut tonight against the Oakland A’s. Miller reportedly has a chance to earn a starting rotation spot if he can be consistent and competitive enough to help the team win games.
Around the league...
- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has officially been cleared to play after just 159 days since his Tommy John surgery. His expected return wasn’t originally until July, but Harper has made such a speedy recovery that he plans to be in the starting lineup this afternoon at DH.
- The New York Yankees have placed outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL with a mild right hip strain. In a corresponding move, outfielder Franchy Cordero has been recalled from Triple-A.
- One day after starting pitcher Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder discomfort, the Houston Astros have lost a second starting pitcher to the IL in Luis Garcia. The righty starter exited the Astros’ game yesterday after just eight pitches with elbow soreness, and is headed for an MRI later today.
- One of the last standing Negro League ballparks has been saved and restored, and is set to reopen next month in Patterson, New Jersey.
