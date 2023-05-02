 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/2/23: Bryce Miller, Bryce Harper, and Luis Garcia

Injury updates and news from around baseball.

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • RHP Diego Castillo has officially cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.

Around the league...

