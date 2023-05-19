 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

21-23: Chart

okay, i didn’t like that

By Nick Vitalis
Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images
Almost good

A beautiful Friday: Julio Rodríguez (.420)

But you got stuck in a meeting right at the end of the workday: Justin Topa (-.690)

(Fangarphs’ gourd is in it’s bonked era, so this is based on vibes only)

