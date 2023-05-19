Filed under: 21-23: Chart okay, i didn’t like that By Nick Vitalis@NickVitalisLL May 19, 2023, 7:01pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 21-23: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images Almost good A beautiful Friday: Julio Rodríguez (.420) But you got stuck in a meeting right at the end of the workday: Justin Topa (-.690) (Fangarphs’ gourd is in it’s bonked era, so this is based on vibes only) More From Lookout Landing Mariners try to get out of work quick on a Friday, fail, lose 6-2 Game #44: Game Thread the Second Mariners Game #44 Preview, 5/19/23: Seattle at Atlanta FanPost Friday: Least favorite MLB fanbases Hotlanta: Mariners at Braves Series Preview Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/19/23: Shohei Ohtani, Jake Fraley, and Jake Bauers Loading comments...
Loading comments...