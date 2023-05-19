Mariners Game #44 Preview, 5/19/23: Seattle at Atlanta

Seattle already had the Miller Matchup, and today they will have the Battle of the Bryces. Making the start for the Mariners is Bryce Miller, still rocking a sub-1 ERA after three starts, and on the hill for Atlanta will be Bryce Elder, who has a sub-2 ERA. For a more detailed breakdown of how these two teams match up, make sure to check out Jake and Kate’s series preview.
Starting lineups:
The lineup remains virtually unchanged for Seattle in today’s game, with Trammell continuing to get reps in DH over Pollock, and Caballero is getting more starts at second base against right handed pitching.
Today’s game information:
The game is set to start at 4:20 pm Pacific, and will be one of the occasional Apple TV+ broadcasts. On Apple TV+ the game calling duties will be handled by Wayne Randazzo and Dontrelle Willis, with Heidi Watney reporting from the field. The radio broadcast will be on it’s usual home of Seattle Sports (710 am) and that feed will be called by Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1988 - Back-to-back rainouts at New York’s Yankee Stadium (5/18 & 5/19) postponed play for the second straight day. Only the second time the Mariners have had two consecutive rainouts in club history.
- 1994 - Jay Buhner scores the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on “Jay Buhner Haircut Night” vs. Texas. This inaugural haircut night entices 512 fans to get their hair shaved like Jay’s with a “Buhner Buzz”. Free admission for these fans.
- 1999 - Jeff Fassero pitches 8 scoreless innings as team records 1st shutout of the season while completing sweep of Minnesota.
- 2000 - Rickey Henderson makes his Mariners debut as a pinch-runner in the 8th inning for Jay Buhner. Rickey scores the tying run on a Stan Javier double.
- 2011 - Carlos Peguero provides game-winning hit in the 9th inning when gold glover Torii Hunter loses the ball in the sun. Mariners win 2-1 to complete 2-game sweep over the Angels. It was Franklin Gutierrez “Death to all flying things” Fly Swatter day.
- 2015 - Nelson Cruz hit a 3-run home run and finished 2-for-3 in his return to Baltimore, though it was not enough as the Mariners lost 9-4…Seth Smith hit the second lead-off home run by the Mariners, driving a 1-2 pitch over the right field wall.
- 2018 – James Paxton recorded the second complete game of the season and of his career, joining Carlos Carrasco as the only pitchers in the Majors to record 2 complete games to that point in the season. He allowed 2 runs on 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8 batters over 9.0 innings pitched in the Mariners 7-2 win vs. Detroit.
- 2021 – Kyle Seager hits his 84th home run at T-Mobile park, breaking a tie with Nelson Cruz and Raúl Ibanez for most homers at T-Mobile Park.
