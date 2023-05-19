Mariners Game #44 Preview, 5/19/23: Seattle at Atlanta

Seattle already had the Miller Matchup, and today they will have the Battle of the Bryces. Making the start for the Mariners is Bryce Miller, still rocking a sub-1 ERA after three starts, and on the hill for Atlanta will be Bryce Elder, who has a sub-2 ERA. For a more detailed breakdown of how these two teams match up, make sure to check out Jake and Kate’s series preview.

Starting lineups:

The lineup remains virtually unchanged for Seattle in today’s game, with Trammell continuing to get reps in DH over Pollock, and Caballero is getting more starts at second base against right handed pitching.

Today’s game information:

The game is set to start at 4:20 pm Pacific, and will be one of the occasional Apple TV+ broadcasts. On Apple TV+ the game calling duties will be handled by Wayne Randazzo and Dontrelle Willis, with Heidi Watney reporting from the field. The radio broadcast will be on it’s usual home of Seattle Sports (710 am) and that feed will be called by Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith.

Today in Mariners history: