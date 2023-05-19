Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/19/23: Shohei Ohtani, Jake Fraley, and Jake Bauers

Good morning folks and happy Friday! With the M’s set to begin a tough series against Atlanta today, here’s what you need to know.
In Mariners news...
- Seattle coffee lovers, here’s some news for you.
We’re excited to announce a multi-year partnership with @Starbucks!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 19, 2023
Starting Monday, you can enjoy their incredible line of drinks at @TMobilePark. Our partnership will include efforts to support housing access & food security in the community.
https://t.co/h8rb9XlnDR pic.twitter.com/kkQ3hzNaIs
Around the league...
- Jim Bowden at The Athletic provided 27 names of prospects who aren’t as well known as they ought to be. ($)
- Matt Monagan told the story of teenage Ugandan catcher Dennis Kasumba and his journey to playing baseball in the states.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wonders what’s happening with Shohei Ohtani from the pitching side.
- Jake Fraley continues to produce for the Reds, writes Leo Morgenstern at Fangraphs.
- Malachi Hayes at Pinstripe Alley wonders if Jake Bauers is finally putting it all together.
