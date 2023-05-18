 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/18/23: Dylan Moore, Corey Seager, and Justin Verlander

Some off-day links.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! It’s another Mariners off-day, so let’s catch you up on what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Yesterday was an awfully convenient day for Bryan Woo to be shoving.
  • Casey Sadler provided an update for his recovery process.
  • Dylan Moore is officially beginning his long-awaited rehab assignment this week.
  • With Kolten Wong still struggling at the plate and on the field, the team could move on from him as a starting player soon, notes Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times.

Around the league...

  • The Rangers are, sadly, only getting stronger: the team activated Corey Seager from the IL.
  • Things are going from bad to worse for the Mets, whose fans boo’d Justin Verlander in his home debut after he got shelled.
  • The Yankees-Blue Jays angst has permeated into the coaching staffs, where Jays manager John Schneider called Yanks assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson “fat boy”, per Kaitlyn McGrath and Chris Kirschner at The Athletic. ($)
  • Jake Mintz at FOX Sports whipped out the panic meter to assess how some fans around the league are feeling about their team.
  • Stolen bases are way up this year due to artificial changes just as they were in the 80s, writes Matt Eddy at Baseball America. ($)
  • I didn’t even know they were ejecting players for this in the minors.
  • A couple of legends got into a footrace.
  • The Jr.’s are doing pretty well this season!
  • Whoa, what on earth?

Anders’ picks...

  • Here comes the blockbuster of the summer!

