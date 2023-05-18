Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/18/23: Dylan Moore, Corey Seager, and Justin Verlander

Good morning everyone! It’s another Mariners off-day, so let’s catch you up on what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Yesterday was an awfully convenient day for Bryan Woo to be shoving.
TRAVS WIN! TRAVS WIN!— Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) May 18, 2023
FINAL
#ARTravs 2
Wichita 1
Dominant Pitching effort and a Connor Hoover HR win it!
Bryan Woo: Win, 6 IP, 7 H, R, BB, 10 K
Prelander Berroa: 2 IP, BB, 4 K
Isaiah Campbell: Sv, IP, 2 H, K
Victory fireworks to celebrate a road win! pic.twitter.com/3CgSPzZBWZ
- Casey Sadler provided an update for his recovery process.
Recovery update:— Casey Sadler (@CaseySadler65) May 17, 2023
Just like an arrow aimed at its target, my eye is still on the prize. I had to be drawn back, but I’m bound to propel forward with time.
That’s what my arm has needed, time...
This Monday is when I will start throwing again.
Send good vibes.
- Dylan Moore is officially beginning his long-awaited rehab assignment this week.
Breaking news: We will have another @mleaguepizza rehab appearance by Dylan Moore this week. He is scheduled to be in an AquaSox uniform this Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Make sure you make plans to come out to Funko Field and watch this Mariner fan favorite. pic.twitter.com/PVbebxy6eJ— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) May 18, 2023
- With Kolten Wong still struggling at the plate and on the field, the team could move on from him as a starting player soon, notes Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times.
Around the league...
- The Rangers are, sadly, only getting stronger: the team activated Corey Seager from the IL.
- Things are going from bad to worse for the Mets, whose fans boo’d Justin Verlander in his home debut after he got shelled.
- The Yankees-Blue Jays angst has permeated into the coaching staffs, where Jays manager John Schneider called Yanks assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson “fat boy”, per Kaitlyn McGrath and Chris Kirschner at The Athletic. ($)
- Jake Mintz at FOX Sports whipped out the panic meter to assess how some fans around the league are feeling about their team.
- Stolen bases are way up this year due to artificial changes just as they were in the 80s, writes Matt Eddy at Baseball America. ($)
- I didn’t even know they were ejecting players for this in the minors.
Triple-A Mets pitcher Dylan Bundy was ejected following a sticky substance inspection.— Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) May 17, 2023
Bundy has a 10.08 ERA this year for Syracuse.
- A couple of legends got into a footrace.
Miggy vs. Rich Hill: race to the bag!— MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2023
And the winner is ... pic.twitter.com/ikOmvZiyBS
- The Jr.’s are doing pretty well this season!
Jr. vs. non-Jr. slash lines this season in MLB. hope i didn't miss any jr.'s pic.twitter.com/ATuFaCvJMy— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) May 17, 2023
- Whoa, what on earth?
A Florida teen rescued a 7-year-old little leaguer from a dust devil that suddenly appeared. pic.twitter.com/9eTIWuLUOA— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 16, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Here comes the blockbuster of the summer!
The new trailer for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING - PART ONE’ has been released.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 17, 2023
The film releases on July 12 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/Xaa5XYGi8B
