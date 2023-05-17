Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 21-22: Chart zzzzzzzzz By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman May 17, 2023, 7:16pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 21-22: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images must credit bee everfolly A nice summer breeze: Cal Raleigh, +.044 WPA Getting caught in a dust devil: Marco Gonzales, -.349 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Day: More From Lookout Landing The Seattle Mariners lost the game, lost the series, and just looked lost against the Red Sox Game #43: Game Thread Two Mariners Game #43 Preview, 5/17/23: Seattle at Boston We’re seeing the best version of J.P. Crawford: Part II Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/17/23: Kumar Rocker, Mark Vientos, and Aníbal Sánchez La Piedra gets rocked, Mariners get rolled, lose 9-4 to Boston Loading comments...
Loading comments...