Mariners Game #43 Preview, 5/17/23: Seattle at Boston

The Seattle Mariners are releasing their bulldog Marco Gonzales to hopefully chew on some Red Sox in their own yard, while Boston is sending out Brayan Bello to hopefully sink the Mariners ship in the rubber match.
Today’s lineups:
The lineup looks much as it has for the Mariners these last few games, with the notable exception of José Caballero getting the start against the right handed pitching.
Today’s game information:
First pitch is at 4:10 pm Pacific. The television broadcast will be on ROOT SPORTS with Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson handling the call, and the radio broadcast will be on Seattle Sports (710 AM) with Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1993 - Mike Blowers becomes the 13th-player in Major League history to hit grand slam home runs in two consecutive games. He hit the first off Bobby Witt at Oakland May 16 and the second off Criag Lefferts May 17 at Texas. Seattle finished with a club-record 23 hits and tied the team mark with 16 runs in a 16-9 win.
- 1996 - The Mariners tally 13 runs on 21 hits but lose 14-13 on Chris Hoile’s two-out grand slam HR on a 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning at Baltimore.
- 1999 - Edgar Martinez goes 3x3 with 2 HR and team record 5 runs scored vs. Minnesota; Butch Huskey hits GSHR.
- 2000 - John Halama needs just 87 pitches and tosses his 2nd career complete game. Just one runner reached 2nd base. The 87 pitches is the lowest amount tossed of any complete game in 2000.
- 2002 - Jeff Nelson, on the DL after having bone chips removed from his right elbow, puts the bone chips up for auction on Ebay.
- 2003 - Ichiro hits his first leadoff home run in 2003, his seventh career leadoff home run.
- 2003 - Bret Boone hits two home runs in Comerica. He has now homered in every open American League Park.
- 2010 - Cliff Lee pitches a complete game, only to get a loss. He struck out 10, and was the first since Freddy Garcia in 1999 to pitch a complete game with at least 10 strikeouts and receive the loss.
- 2015 - James Paxton tossed a career-high 8.0 scoreless innings to lead the Mariners over Boston 5-0…Paxton extended his scoreless streak to 20.0 IP…Brad Miller hit his 5th home run of the season and 4th home run over his last 5 games.
Loading comments...