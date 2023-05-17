 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/17/23: Kumar Rocker, Mark Vientos, and Aníbal Sánchez

A couple of tough breaks for young AL West arms.

By Anders Jorstad
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals minor leaguers Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Hello everyone! Here’s what’s happening in baseball on this Wednesday.

In Mariners news...

  • With the Mariners now at the 40-game mark, Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times assesses the state of the team.

Around the league...

  • Tensions remain high between the Yankees and Blue Jays following the Aaron Judge shifting eyes incident, and the Jays are convinced they were tipping signs.
  • Top Rangers starting pitching prospect Kumar Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.
  • Jazz Chisholm will miss the next 4-6 weeks for the Marlins while he recovers from turf toe.
  • Domingo Germán was tossed from his start yesterday due to the presence of a foreign substance on his pitching hand.
  • Former right-handed starter Aníbal Sánchez announced his retirement from baseball.
  • Another top prospect is on their way to the big leagues.
  • MLB Pipeline updated their top 100 prospect list. Just like with the Baseball America update, Cole Young and Bryce Miller are significant risers on the list.
  • Construction has begun on the first baseball field in the country of Saudi Arabia.
  • Faster games aren’t just making the experience better for fans, they’re leading to better off-the-field lives for players, too. Anthony Castrovince has the story.

