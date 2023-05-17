Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/17/23: Kumar Rocker, Mark Vientos, and Aníbal Sánchez

Hello everyone! Here’s what’s happening in baseball on this Wednesday.
In Mariners news...
- With the Mariners now at the 40-game mark, Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times assesses the state of the team.
Around the league...
- Tensions remain high between the Yankees and Blue Jays following the Aaron Judge shifting eyes incident, and the Jays are convinced they were tipping signs.
- Top Rangers starting pitching prospect Kumar Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.
- Top A’s youngster Mason Miller has been diagnosed with a mild UCL sprain and will b
- Jazz Chisholm will miss the next 4-6 weeks for the Marlins while he recovers from turf toe.
- Domingo Germán was tossed from his start yesterday due to the presence of a foreign substance on his pitching hand.
- Former right-handed starter Aníbal Sánchez announced his retirement from baseball.
- Another top prospect is on their way to the big leagues.
The New York Mets are calling up slugger Mark Vientos, sources tell ESPN. Vientos, 23, is hitting .333/.416/.688 with 13 home runs in 38 games at AAA this season, and as the Mets look to escape this dreadful start, they’ll turn to Vientos as part of the solution.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 17, 2023
- MLB Pipeline updated their top 100 prospect list. Just like with the Baseball America update, Cole Young and Bryce Miller are significant risers on the list.
- Construction has begun on the first baseball field in the country of Saudi Arabia.
- Faster games aren’t just making the experience better for fans, they’re leading to better off-the-field lives for players, too. Anthony Castrovince has the story.
