Mariners Game #42 Preview, 5/16/23: Seattle at Boston

It’s always a good feeling when you force another team to run out a position player as a pitcher, as the Mariners did to Boston last night in their 10-1 romp. Postgame, the Red Sox sent down former Mariner LHP Brennan Bernardino, who pitched in last night’s loss, and placed John Schreiber, who appeared to injure himself throwing a pitch last night, on the 15-day IL with right lat tightness. As corresponding moves, they have promoted two fresh arms from Triple-A to their bullpen: RHP Justin Garza and LHP Ryan Sherriff.

Today’s lineups:

The Red Sox are running out their lefty-heaviest lineup against Luis Castillo. Kiké Hernández remains out of the lineup with a hamstring strain, so Enmanuel Valdez and last night’s ninth inning pitcher, Pablo Reyes, will cover the middle infield. Masataka Yoshida returns to the lineup after a day off, and local kid Reese McGuire will catch Nick Pivetta, who is fighting to remain in Boston’s rotation.

Luis Castillo will look to rebound after a few consecutive shaky starts where he hasn’t had his best stuff, but Fenway Park isn’t exactly the easiest place to get a spell as a pitcher. He’ll have his usual supporting cast around him, with Taylor Trammell getting another start at DH and lefty Kolten Wong edging out Jose Caballero for the start against the righty Pivetta.

Today’s game information:

Today’s game starts at 4:10 PT and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports NW, with Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson on the call, or via radio on 710 AM Seattle Sports, where Dave Sims and Rick Rizzs will have the action.

