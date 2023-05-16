Goated With The Saucedo - Is This The Best Mariners Rotation Ever? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 16 on the morning of May 16th! After a Kirby start where the mariners beat the tar out of the feeble Detroit Tigers, much optimism abounds. First up John asks the gang whether or not this is the greatest Mariners rotation of all time? How does it compare to the legendary 2001 and 2010 rotations? What is eating Matt Brash? Kate gives flowers to Taylor Saucedo and Juan Then for their impressive innings out of the pen. Collectively we all wonder if there is another bat to be acquired for this lineup either in Tacoma (Mike Ford!) or through a trade (the Oakland As are selling). The offense has shown signs of life, but crucial series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Red Sox are on the horizon. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/ PROMO CODE “GOMS”