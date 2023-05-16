Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/16/23: Cal Raleigh, Manny Machado, and Darin Ruf

In Mariners news...
- Cal Raleigh made history last night in Boston as he became the first catcher to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game in the history of Fenway Park!
Cal Raleigh is the first catcher to homer from BOTH sides of the plate in a game in the 112-year history of Fenway Park.— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) May 16, 2023
- Hear what he had to say about his two home runs in last night’s postgame interview:
Cal Raleigh made history tonight at Fenway Park.— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) May 16, 2023
Hear from the Seattle Catcher after his 2 homer performance against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/s9s6fhNuSJ
- MLB Network’s Jon Morosi is highly impressed with the Mariners’ starting rotation this season:
"While the @Mariners don't have the best rotation ERA in MLB, I do believe that their current group of 5 is the BEST in the sport at the moment."@jonmorosi | @LaurenShehadi | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/OfhXpvrPVE— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 15, 2023
- Despite his recent rough outings, reliever Matt Brash will still be trusted with high-leverage situations, as manager Scott Servais detailed his confidence in the young righty and excitement to see him thrive this season.
Around the league...
- An interesting observation made by the Toronto Blue Jays’ broadcast in their game yesterday against the New York Yankees showed Aaron Judge looking to the dugout before each pitch instead of at the pitcher.
the Blue Jays broadcast pointed out that Aaron Judge seemed to be looking, well, not at the pitcher...and then they noticed it again just before he homered pic.twitter.com/mHFXbsF6S3— Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) May 16, 2023
- ICYMI, Casey Schmitt is a name you’ll want to remember.
this Casey Schmitt throw was 92.9 mph— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 14, 2023
that’s the fastest tracked infield assist in MLB this season
AND
the fastest tracked inf assist by a Giant under Statcast (2015), passing his mentor Brandon Crawford (9/25/22, 92.8 mph) pic.twitter.com/wwjxOQHFBk
- The Oakland A’s have reached an agreement to build a stadium along the Las Vegas Strip on the Tropicana hotel site, with the entire project estimated to cost around $1.5 billion.
- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was forced to exit in the fourth inning of yesterday’s game against the Kansas City Royals after being hit with a slider on his left hand.
- Outfielder Joc Pederson has been placed on the San Francisco Giants’ 10-day IL due to a right hand contusion, while outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has just returned from his own 10-day IL stretch to take Pederson’s spot on the active roster.
- In a series of roster moves for the Milwaukee Brewers, OF Darin Ruf has been signed to a one-year deal after he was DFA’d by the Giants last week. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff has been transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Ruf, and first baseman Luke Voit has been placed on the 10-day IL due to a neck strain to make a spot for Ruf on the active roster.
