Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/15/23: Matt McLain, Riley Pint, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospect Jonatan Clase secured his first walk-off hit yesterday in the Arkansas Travelers’ exciting 4-3 win.
COMING IN CLUTCH CLASE pic.twitter.com/tm9SsRh1bb— Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) May 14, 2023
- Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM discusses the potential benefits of Julio Rodriguez hitting third in the lineup rather than first.
- Jarred Kelenic’s batting success this season has led to a new cheer in the dugout and a new positive mindset in the clubhouse.
Around the league...
- The Miami Marlins have placed LHP AJ Puk on the 15-day IL due to nerve irritation in his left elbow.
- Top infield prospect Matt McLain has been called up by the Cincinnati Reds and is set to make his MLB debut this week.
- With both center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and right fielder Jesus Sanchez exiting the Marlins’ game early yesterday, the team’s outfield is in question as they await updates on both players’ injury status.
- Colorado Rockies relief pitcher and 2016 first-round pick Riley Pint has finally reached the majors after seven minor league seasons and a brief retirement last year.
- Baltimore Orioles catcher (and former Mariner!) Luis Torrens has elected free agency rather than accepting his outright assignment to Triple-A.
Becca’s picks...
- Game Seven. Tonight. 5 PM.
“It’s one of the most exciting opportunities in sports.”— x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) May 15, 2023
Here's more from Matty and Coach Hak's media availability ahead of tomorrow's Game Seven in Dallas → https://t.co/8Wj5UsAn5r pic.twitter.com/eczoVrgglx
