Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/14/23: Bryce Miller, Bryce Miller, Willson Contreras, and Bryce Miller

In Mariners news...
- Hacky Sack Geno bobblehead night. Coming to a T-Mobile Park near you in 2024!
- 7 IP, 3 H, 3 K, 0 R, and lots of filth, but none filthier than this. Bryce Miller’s ERA is now 0.47.
- A lot to like about this, not the least of which is that Bryce Miller is on pace for something like 9 fWAR this season. Seems pretty good to me.
- Let us not forget that one of those starts was against the Houston Astros. Bryce Miller is the real deal everybody. We have multiple appointment viewing pitchers in the rotation right now.
- At least twenty teams in the league would have Hancock pitching in the big leagues by now.
Around the league...
- I don’t necessarily think I could be an MLB manager, but every now and again a manager will take his prized free agent catching acquisition out of the position and put him in the DH role saying that he “has no timetable to return” and he needs to “make progress” and then put him back in at catcher a week later, and I can’t help but think, “hey, at least I wouldn’t do that.”
- Remember the “Arson Judge” tweet? Good times. Not really relevant to what’s going on here, just fun to think about.
- Jarred Kelenic was a complete maniac to start the season. The only way he falls out of leading in the six spot is when the minimum plate appearances goes up. Major props to Brent Rooker for point blank refusing to buy into the tank. Also an inordinate amount of Pirates/former A’s on this list.
1) LaMonte Wade Jr. 1.018
2) Paul Goldschmidt 1.074
3) Brent Rooker 1.190
4) Sean Murphy 1.164
5) Jack Suwinski 1.070
6) Jarred Kelenic 1.232
7) Joey Gallo 1.071
8) Yan Gomes/Leody Taveras .973
9) Jason Delay .998
- On the flip side however, you have a future first ballot hall of famer, someone on track for the hall of fame, and four former All-Stars.
1) Tony Kemp .538
2) Juan Soto .427
3) Jeimer Candelario .478
4) Brandon Lowe .335
5) Trey Mancini .412
6) Andrés Giménez .451
7) Miguel Cabrera .410
8) Jacob Stallings .363
9) Tomás Nido .294
- I got $50 on the helmet to win. Any takers?
Nick’s pick...
- Game seven. Monday night. 6:00 pm PST. Get ready Kraken fans.
