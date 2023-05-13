Mariners Game #39 Preview, 5/13/23: Seattle at Detroit

Good morning! Are you ready for some breakfast baseball? Bryce Miller and the Mariners offense, fresh off an offensive explosion last night at the hands of the Tigers pitching staff, take on Alex Faedo and the aggressive Tigers offense. This is an SEC matchup redux, as Miller attended Texas A&M, and Faedo was part of a powerhouse University of Florida staff that included future MLB draft picks Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, and A.J. Puk.

Today’s lineups:

Miller on the mound in Motown. pic.twitter.com/5NBYusqilE — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 13, 2023

A wild Taylor Trammell appears! He’ll handle left, moving Kelenic to right, while Teoscar will DH today. I very much like the Trammell-Julio-Kelenic configuration at spacious Comerica Park.

For the Tigers, here’s their lineup:

Here's how we're lining up against the Mariners this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7R4EofPrJF — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 13, 2023

The Tigers have their own young, hyper-athletic outfield with Baddoo, Greene, and Vierling, three players I like and wish success for any day that’s not today.

Today’s game information:

It’s an early one! Today’s game starts at 10:10, which is nice because it won’t interfere with the Kraken game, for those of you double-fisting your sports today (this is the time of year my friend Matt calls Sportsageddon, when the NBA finals, NHL finals, soccer and baseball are all happening at once. It’s both a wonderful and terrifying time of year). You can find today’s game televised on ROOT Sports NW, as always, with Dave Sims and [spins wheel of ROOT personalities] Dan Wilson on the call, while Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith will handle the radio duties over on 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Today in Mariners history:

Happy Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic Debut Days! (2021)

1986: The Mariners turn the fourth triple play in their history: 3-6-1-2-4, with the “3” being franchise legend Alvin Davis and 4 being MLB Network personality Harold Raynolds, with 6, 1, and 2 being Sporcle answers.