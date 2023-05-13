 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/13/23: Julio Rodríguez, Eury Pérez, and James Paxton

Get your fresh weekend links here!

By Connor Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

In Mariners news:

  • In case you missed yesterday’s game thanks to the gorgeous Seattle weather, Julio Rodríguez took a big first step in busting out of his slump, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a two-run shot as a nightcap.
  • Speaking of Julio, we were treated to this lovely scene during pre-game.
  • We could see the return of Penn Murfee soon.

Around the league:

  • Highly-touted Marlins pitching prospect Eury Pérez debuted yesterday, and performed admirably, allowing two runs (both on solo shots) over 4.2 innings, walking two and striking out seven in the process. He is also the first MLB player to be born in 2003, in case you wanted to crumble into dust today.
  • Old friend James Paxton also made his season debut for the Red Sox, his first big league action since his 1.1 inning outing with the M’s at the start of 2021. Despite Boston falling 8-6 to the Cardinals, Paxton went five innings, allowing just two runs and striking out nine. We still love you, James!
  • Rays righty Drew Rasmussen has been transferred to the 60-day injured list after being diagnosed with a flexor strain, which will keep him out of action for at least the next two months.
  • I see things continue to go swimmingly in the South Side.

Connor’s picks:

  • Tears of the Kingdom released yesterday to thunderous fanfare, but one Twitter user decided to use the moment to make us all feel old.
  • I would love to meet Chonk, thank you very much.

