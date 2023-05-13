Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/13/23: Julio Rodríguez, Eury Pérez, and James Paxton

In Mariners news:
- In case you missed yesterday’s game thanks to the gorgeous Seattle weather, Julio Rodríguez took a big first step in busting out of his slump, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a two-run shot as a nightcap.
That @JRODshow44 smile >>> pic.twitter.com/094LWyTo7M— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 13, 2023
- Speaking of Julio, we were treated to this lovely scene during pre-game.
Julio watching Cabrera take BP. A lot of playful banter going on. pic.twitter.com/ZqpqmzONFM— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 12, 2023
- We could see the return of Penn Murfee soon.
Two injury updates for the Mariners...Robbie Ray is here in Detroit, first time the team has seen him since surgery, lots of hugs.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 12, 2023
Penn Murfee is in Az set to throw a live BP then get in games there. If all goes well could join the team on this trip.
- Baseball America has their scouting report on the Mariners’ 2023 international signee class. ($)
- Jarred Kelenic earned himself a hype post on the team’s Instagram!
Around the league:
- Highly-touted Marlins pitching prospect Eury Pérez debuted yesterday, and performed admirably, allowing two runs (both on solo shots) over 4.2 innings, walking two and striking out seven in the process. He is also the first MLB player to be born in 2003, in case you wanted to crumble into dust today.
.@eury_perez9 got called up to The Show and brought his filth with him. pic.twitter.com/lq7CxACK3j— MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2023
- Old friend James Paxton also made his season debut for the Red Sox, his first big league action since his 1.1 inning outing with the M’s at the start of 2021. Despite Boston falling 8-6 to the Cardinals, Paxton went five innings, allowing just two runs and striking out nine. We still love you, James!
In his first outing since April 6, 2021, @James_Paxton brought the . pic.twitter.com/EEbAddAd8N— MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2023
- Rays righty Drew Rasmussen has been transferred to the 60-day injured list after being diagnosed with a flexor strain, which will keep him out of action for at least the next two months.
- I see things continue to go swimmingly in the South Side.
White Sox were gearing up for a meeting as clubhouse closed today. Pedro Grifol, as could be expected, didn’t share details of it, but was asked why the meeting was held.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 12, 2023
“Maybe because we’re 13-26”
Connor’s picks:
- Tears of the Kingdom released yesterday to thunderous fanfare, but one Twitter user decided to use the moment to make us all feel old.
System_of_a_Down_Link.mp3. If you understand what that means, it's time to take your Metamucil and shuffle off to Bingo.— Nadia Oxford (@nadiaoxford) May 12, 2023
- I would love to meet Chonk, thank you very much.
Meet Chonk, the enormous snapping turtle on the Chicago River stealing the city's heart. https://t.co/mFLsvpUQiC pic.twitter.com/3gz26wctTw— Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) May 12, 2023
