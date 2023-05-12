Mariners Game #38 Preview, 5/12/23: Seattle at Detroit

The Mariners are coming out of an off day embarking on a nine game road trip, with the first stop being in Detroit to face the Tigers for a three game set, and make sure to check out Jake Mailhot’s series preview for a full breakdown of how these two teams matchup. On the mound for Seattle is Marco Gonzales who has been solid in most of his starts this season, and he’ll be up against Matthew Boyd who has been decidedly less solid so far, but did manage to notch a quality start in his last outing, a win against the Cardinals.

Lineups:

JP Crawford continues to captain the ship from his recent move to the leadoff spot, and today brings another new spot for Julio Rodríguez this season with being in the three hole behind France. Tom Murphy is handling duties behind the dish, A.J. Pollock will be representing the designated hitter, and José Caballero will be ninth in the order as the starting second basemen, in against the lefty Boyd.

Today’s game info:

First pitch will be at 3:40 pm Pacific, with Dave Sims and Dan Wilson on the call for the television broadcast on ROOT SPORTS, and Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith handling the radio duties on Seattle Sports (710 AM).

Today in Mariners history:

1984 - Jim Beattie checked his old teammates, the New York Yankees, on just six hits and recorded his second shutout, 5-0. Rookie sensation Alvin Davis suffered a broken nose in the 5 th inning on a ground ball off the bat of NY’s Steve Kemp.

Random additional info:

Last checked the Detroit Tigers don’t have anything named after them or their communities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so I’m going to chalk this up as a sign from the baseball gods that good things are likely to happen today for Mariner’s fans and the LL commentariat in general.