Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/12/23: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez, Tyler Mahle, and Zac Gallen

In Mariners news...
- Mariners fans are, by tradition, masters of “there is always next year”. However for the current team’s core, that isn’t the case for one special opportunity they might miss if their current trend continues. The All Star Game will be in Seattle this year, and likely won’t return until at least most of the roster turns over, and there is only a few months for Seattle’s star players to start burning brightly.
- Tim Kissner, the scout who signed Julio Rodríguez, joined Ryan Rowland-Smith on The Top Step Podcast.
New episode available The scout who signed JULIO joins me on the @TopStepPodcast— Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18) May 11, 2023
(Links ⬇️ )#SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/QF8Ygea8I5
- Seattle top pitching prospect Bryan Woo (ranked tenth in the org on Lookout Landing’s prospect list) twirled an absolute gem last night for the Arkansas Travelers.
Bryan Woo was unreal tonight. That was fun. Final line: 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 7K, 74 pitches, 53 strikes. pic.twitter.com/EHNnHWnzOv— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 12, 2023
Around the league...
- Marlins pitching prospect Eury Pérez will make his MLB debut today, and will be the youngest Marlins pitcher to do so. How he was told about his promotion is a must-watch.
"Se te quiere" -@sandyalcantar22— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 10, 2023
the bigs awaits, Eury. #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/SkYdpSxKeD
- Tyler Mahle joins a growing list of MLB starting pitchers who will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
Tyler Mahle To Undergo Tommy John Surgery— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 11, 2023
- Zac Gallen appeared on Foul Territory and discussed being traded, and alluded to internal dysfunction within the Cardinals organization when he was there.
"On the way home, they traded me ... You know the Cardinals, you know they got their certain ways about how they go about some things."@zacgallen23 talks about the potential reason he was traded from St. Louis.— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 11, 2023
Bee’s pick...
- The Seattle International Film Festival announced the purchase of iconic Seattle location, the Seattle Cinerama Theater, and plans to reopen later this year.
HUGE NEWS! We've acquired the Seattle Cinerama Theater and will be reopening later this year. We look forward to stewarding this historic venue well into the future to continue creating magical moviegoing experiences for all.— SIFF (@SIFFnews) May 12, 2023
