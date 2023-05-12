 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/12/23: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez, Tyler Mahle, and Zac Gallen

A pitcher comes up, a pitcher is down, and for the Seattle Mariners, they might not be invited to the upcoming event in town.

By Brenbee Everfolly
Seattle Mariners Photo Day Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners fans are, by tradition, masters of “there is always next year”. However for the current team’s core, that isn’t the case for one special opportunity they might miss if their current trend continues. The All Star Game will be in Seattle this year, and likely won’t return until at least most of the roster turns over, and there is only a few months for Seattle’s star players to start burning brightly.
  • Tim Kissner, the scout who signed Julio Rodríguez, joined Ryan Rowland-Smith on The Top Step Podcast.

  • Seattle top pitching prospect Bryan Woo (ranked tenth in the org on Lookout Landing’s prospect list) twirled an absolute gem last night for the Arkansas Travelers.

Around the league...

  • Marlins pitching prospect Eury Pérez will make his MLB debut today, and will be the youngest Marlins pitcher to do so. How he was told about his promotion is a must-watch.

  • Tyler Mahle joins a growing list of MLB starting pitchers who will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

  • Zac Gallen appeared on Foul Territory and discussed being traded, and alluded to internal dysfunction within the Cardinals organization when he was there.

Bee’s pick...

  • The Seattle International Film Festival announced the purchase of iconic Seattle location, the Seattle Cinerama Theater, and plans to reopen later this year.

