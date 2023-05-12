FanPost Friday: You get one Mariners Mulligan

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! As poet Rob Thomas once said, “It’s gonna be a hot one.” He was definitely talking about this weekend in Western Washington, I am sure. Hydrate and use sunscreen! I know we all collectively lose our shit in the Northwest during the first streak of really nice weather, but avoid those sunburns, friends!

Anyways, looking back at last week’s post about the struggle bus the Mariners often ride through the month of May and y’all are pretty positive about this May’s outlook!

I also think they will end up right at .500, or close to it, for the month and hopefully heat up further from there.

Moving on to this week’s prompt! Dwelling on the past is often not the most fruitful thing to do with our time on this earth, but when it comes to baseball fandom, it’s kind of a big part of it. We watch highlights, reflect back on the big, cathartic moments, and keep track of things like “Today in Mariners history.” It’s part nostalgia, part looking for patterns and trends to analyze for future better outcomes, and part of just plain enjoying the game.

So today, I’m giving you one officiaLL Mariners Mulligan (I am not a golfer) for any moment in Mariners history, on or off the field, to use for a do-over. Let’s get DEEP on this one. Tell me:

The moment

How you’d rather it have gone differently

The ramifications

This is a chance to give some Mariners legends like Griffey, Edgar, Ichiro, and Felix their roses/rings. Or perhaps it’s smaller than that, just a moment that needed to go right that could have swung a whole series, season, or career? You decide!

Tell us all about in the comments and have a great weekend, folks. Go touch some grass, as they say. It’s going to be beautiful. Maybe the Mariners will channel the good vibes here all the way in Detroit and sweep the Tigers. There, I’ve spoken it into existence. You’re welcome.