Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/10/23: Andrés Muñoz, Mookie Betts, and Max Scherzer

Hello everybody and happy Wednesday! Let’s explore what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- We got another dump of Mariners injury news.
Injury update: MRI showed inflammation in deltoid area with Andres Munoz. He received a PRP shot, was shut down for a few days. If all goes well should be sent out on a rehab assignment in late May/early June.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 9, 2023
Dylan Moore is getting closer to returning baseball activity and could go out on a rehab assignment in 8-10 days— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 9, 2023
Evan White will undergo another hip surgery to deal with tightness in the front of his hip. Recovery is an estimated 3 months after the surgery happens— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) May 9, 2023
Around the league...
- Per the Nevada Independent, the A’s have shifted their attention to a new site within the city of Las Vegas, which will cut a chunk out of the total amount of public funding required to build the stadium there.
- Another city has emerged as a contender for a new MLB franchise: Orlando. Former Magic executive Pat Williams recently unveiled renderings for a new ballpark to the county advisory committee.
- The Mets’ woes continue as right-hander Max Scherzer was scratched from his start yesterday with neck spasms.
- The Rays have signed left-hander Jake Diekman to an MLB deal. He should slot immediately into their bullpen.
- Yankees fans appear to be handling the Rays’ hot start well.
WFAN’s Evan Roberts accuses Tampa Bay Rays of cheating after hot start: ‘Sometimes you don’t need evidence.’ https://t.co/5v9SXbCL0v pic.twitter.com/OZVcx2GToP— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2023
- Gary Sánchez has latched on with another team, inking a minor league deal with the Mets.
- The Rangers are about to get even better, with Corey Seager set to embark on a rehab assignment tomorrow.
- Mookie Betts’ fear of ghosts led to him renting an AirBNB for the team’s series in Milwaukee rather than staying with the team in a supposedly haunted hotel. I mean, who can blame him though?
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wonders what’s going on with the Guardians’ putrid offense this season.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs outlines several contract extensions that teams around the league should consider signing soon.
- Josh Allen looks like he has some experience in organized baseball.
.@BuffaloBills quarterback Josh Allen was launching balls to the MOON during a charity softball game.— MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2023
: @BuffaloBisons pic.twitter.com/1JX2NglXl4
Anders’ picks...
