Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/10/23: Andrés Muñoz, Mookie Betts, and Max Scherzer

Mookie is playing like a man possessed.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Hello everybody and happy Wednesday! Let’s explore what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • We got another dump of Mariners injury news.

Around the league...

  • Gary Sánchez has latched on with another team, inking a minor league deal with the Mets.
  • The Rangers are about to get even better, with Corey Seager set to embark on a rehab assignment tomorrow.
  • Mookie Betts’ fear of ghosts led to him renting an AirBNB for the team’s series in Milwaukee rather than staying with the team in a supposedly haunted hotel. I mean, who can blame him though?
  • Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wonders what’s going on with the Guardians’ putrid offense this season.
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs outlines several contract extensions that teams around the league should consider signing soon.
  • Josh Allen looks like he has some experience in organized baseball.

Anders’ picks...

