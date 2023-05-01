The Daily Catch: May 1, 2023

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Easton McGee (59) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) breaks his bat as he grounds out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Easton McGee #59 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his pitching in the dugout after leaving in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first as Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Easton McGee ducks as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in extra innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 29, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) beats a tag from Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) to steal second base as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in extra innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 29, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) throws to first base as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in extra innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 29, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a foul tip in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images