The Daily Catch: May 1, 2023

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’ve got several Photos of the Game for you to vote for. I think my favorite of them all has to be Taylor Trammell’s shrug after catching the foul ball.
Photos of the Game (Apr 26 at PHI)
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the on deck circle against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts with the trident in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the top of the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a grand slam in the top of the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Kolten Wong #16, Cal Raleigh #29, and AJ Pollock #8 in front of J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies after hitting a grand slam in the top of the second inning at Citizens Bank Park on April 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 26 at PHI):
Photos of the Game (Apr 27 at PHI)
- Seattle Mariners third baseman Tommy La Stella (4) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
- Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners fields the ball against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- A detailed view of the bat handle of Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Seattle Mariners 1-0. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners throws the ball to first base against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
- Tom Murphy #2 of the Seattle Mariners looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 27 at PHI):
Photos of the Game (Apr 28 at TOR)
- Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) pitches as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 28, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a double in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) is out at first by Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) acknowledges the crowd during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 28 at TOR):
Photos of the Game (Apr 29 at TOR)
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Easton McGee (59) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) breaks his bat as he grounds out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
- Easton McGee #59 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his pitching in the dugout after leaving in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first as Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Easton McGee ducks as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in extra innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 29, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) beats a tag from Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) to steal second base as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in extra innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 29, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) throws to first base as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in extra innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 29, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
- Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a foul tip in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
- Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners rolls after catching a line drive by George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 29 at TOR):
Photos of the Game (Apr 30 at TOR)
- Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners tosses the bat as he hits a two-run home-run during the tenth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
- Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to a catch in the outfield off the bat of Danny Jansen #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
- Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a solo home-run in the dugout during the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
- Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners hits a grand slam in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 10-8 in 10 innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 30, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
- Danny Jansen flies out to left fielder Taylor Trammell in foul territory as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 10-8 in 10 innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 30, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 30 at TOR):
