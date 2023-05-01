 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/1/23: Tyler Mahle, Bryce Harper, and the Seattle Kraken

Happy May!

By Anders Jorstad
Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy May! The Mariners closed the month of April on a high note and now we wait for tomorrow for their next game. Until then, here’s some news from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • Sounds like we could be seeing one of the top pitching prospects pretty soon...
  • John Schneider had some pretty disrespectful things to say about the man who has had a lot of success against them lately.

Around the league...

  • I didn’t even realize they were using a different ball in the Southern League this year. This doesn’t directly impact the Mariners since the Arkansas Travelers are in the Texas League, but you can read more about this experiment here.

Anders’ picks...

