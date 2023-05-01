Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/1/23: Tyler Mahle, Bryce Harper, and the Seattle Kraken

Good morning everyone and happy May! The Mariners closed the month of April on a high note and now we wait for tomorrow for their next game. Until then, here’s some news from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- Sounds like we could be seeing one of the top pitching prospects pretty soon...
Servais said they were discussing the pitching situation and had no details.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 30, 2023
They could re-slot and bring in someone else to start in Oakland like one of the Double-A prospects.
McGee's next start would be against Houston on Friday in Seattle if they keep in the rotation https://t.co/LHAklKkjwy
- John Schneider had some pretty disrespectful things to say about the man who has had a lot of success against them lately.
He owns your team, john pic.twitter.com/esnHZ89uuW— Steve (@MarinersSteve) May 1, 2023
- Timothy Jackson at Baseball Prospectus wonders what the Mariners should do about their DH problem. ($)
Around the league...
- In an incredible comeback, the White Sox scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Rays and snap their 10-game losing streak.
- Twins starter Tyler Mahle is being shut down for a month after receiving concerning results from an MRI on his elbow.
- The Brewers have acquired right-hander Trevor Megill in a minor trade with the Twins.
- Bryce Harper will visit a doctor today and if everything checks out, he will be activated for tomorrow’s game.
- The Dodgers are calling up top pitching prospect Gavin Stone to start in their game on Wednesday.
- On the heels of multiple rainouts this weekend, the Mets are considering adding a retractable roof to Citi Field.
- Taylor Motter is the Cardinals’ own Tommy La Stella.
No appearances so far on this road trip for Taylor Motter, who also doesn’t figure to be a candidate for the lineup vs. Noah Syndergaard today. Hasn’t seen game action in 11 days.— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) April 30, 2023
While scrambling for footing, the Cardinals' front office has made the decision to play a man down.
- I didn’t even realize they were using a different ball in the Southern League this year. This doesn’t directly impact the Mariners since the Arkansas Travelers are in the Texas League, but you can read more about this experiment here.
Some insight into what the experimental Southern League baseball is doing to pitch shapes.#Reds Andrew Abbott's 4S averaged 20.3" iVB at 92.2 mph in Double-A. 44% swing-miss. 155-pitches.— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) April 29, 2023
Down to 16.8" iVB at 92.4 mph in his Triple-A debut. 24% swing-miss. 48-pitch sample.
Anders’ picks...
- The Seattle Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 thriller to advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs!
