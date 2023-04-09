Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 4-6: Chart Not a fun time in Cleveland town today By Jacob Parr@jakebparr Apr 9, 2023, 2:39pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4-6: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Mariners 6, Guardians 7 Baseball Savant Having the lead for 11 innings: Teoscar Hernandez (.428 WPA) But not at the end: Penn Murfee (-.808 WPA), but really Matt Brash and J.B. Bukauskas (-.414 WPA each) More From Lookout Landing Mariners get sunk by depth charges, lose 7-6 Grown Ups & Glow Ups - Has Cal Raleigh Reached His Final Form? Meet at the Mitt Podcast 4/9/23: Open Game Thread IV 4/9/23: Open Game Thread III 4/9/23: Open Game Thread II Mariners Game #10 Preview, 4/9/23: SEA at CLE Loading comments...
