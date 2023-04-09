Mariners Game #10 Preview, 4/9/23: SEA at CLE

After a pretty disastrous 2-5 opening homestand, our Seattle Mariners have gotten their inaugural road trip of 2023 off on the right foot, taking the first two games against the Cleveland Guardians. As things stand, they are on the verge of their first series sweep of the year, and either way, they’ll be done facing Cleveland in the regular season after just ten games. Scheduling is wild!

Lineups:

A floundering Kolten Wong continues to creep down in the lineup, hitting eighth today, and it’s a DH day for Teoscar, meaning Jarred Kelenic is making his second start of the season in right field, while AJ Pollock is manning left. Cleveland’s lineup looks pretty similar to what we’ve seen ad nauseum this year, too, with Cam Gallagher subbing in for Mike Zunino and Will Brennan getting a start. Zach Plesac had a rough go of things in his first start against the A’s on the 3rd, giving up six runs in just one inning pitched. Here’s hoping he’s still in that mode a bit today!

As an aside, we got some unfortunate news this morning as Andrés Muñoz hit the 15-day injured list with a right deltoid strain. That was just one of a flurry of moves, though - Matt Festa was optioned down to Tacoma, and Justin Topa and J.B. Bukauskas will be joining Seattle’s bullpen. To make room for Bukauskas, Evan White was moved to the 60-day injured list. Bummer! For more details, check out ZAM’s blurb here.

Game Time: 10:40am PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB dot tv

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB.com