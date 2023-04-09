Grown Ups & Glow Ups - Has Cal Raleigh Reached His Final Form? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Anders Jorstad, Zach Mason and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt on Easter Sunday. First up, the Mariners, proud victors of two in a row are surging back to .500 on the bats of Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, but is all well with the offense? The gang talks Kolten Wong’s slow start, injury updates for Evan White and the ascendance of Gabe Speier. Currently hitting over .300, has Jarred finally found his stroke? Can AJ Pollock continue this power surge long term? How incredible does Cal Raleigh look at the plate? What even IS Teoscar Hernández? We’ve got all the zesty Mariners discourse you crave ahead of upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies. Finally, huge thanks to our new sponsor MacDougall Bats! Use the promo code “GOMS” at checkout to support the pod and get a great deal!

