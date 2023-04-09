The Daily Catch: Apr 9, 2023

Happy Sunday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’ve been hiding out in a cave for a few days. This means today’s Daily Catch will solely be voting for Photos of the Game. Consider it a ketchup day.
Vote below:
Photos of the Game (04/05 vs. LAA)
- Logan O’Hoppe #14 of the Los Angeles Angels tags out Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners at home plate during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Gio Urshela #10 of the Los Angeles Angels tags out Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Trevor Gott #30 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners fields the ball during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (04/05 vs. LAA):
40%
Logan O’Hoppe #14 of the Los Angeles Angels tags out Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners at home plate during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
0%
Gio Urshela #10 of the Los Angeles Angels tags out Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
3%
Trevor Gott #30 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
30%
J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
26%
Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners fields the ball during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photos of the Game (04/07 at CLE)
- Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) singles to right during the fifth inning of the the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardinas on April 7, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Lauren Bacho/MLB Photos via Getty Images
- Members of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Lauren Bacho/MLB Photos via Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners high-fives third base coach Manny Acta #14 while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Lauren Bacho/MLB Photos via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) steals second as Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) is late with the tag during the third inning at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of the home opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 07, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (04/07 at CLE):
11%
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) singles to right during the fifth inning of the the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardinas on April 7, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.
18%
Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
6%
Members of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
20%
Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners high-fives third base coach Manny Acta #14 while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning
11%
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field
8%
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) steals second as Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) is late with the tag during the third inning at Progressive Field.
22%
J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of the home opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 07, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photos of the Game (04/08 at CLE)
- Shortstop J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws the ball to first as Myles Straw #7 of the Cleveland Guardians is out at second for a double play during the third inning of the game at Progressive Field on April 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single during the eighth inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) throws to first base after forcing out Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) at second base during the first inning Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) spins away from an inside pitch during the first inning Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) scores in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
- Closing pitcher Paul Sewald #37 celebrates with Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners after the Mariners defeated the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Mariners defeated the Guardians 3-2 Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (04/08 at CLE):
11%
Shortstop J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws the ball to first as Myles Straw #7 of the Cleveland Guardians is out at second for a double play during the third inning of the game at Progressive Field on April 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
39%
Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single during the eighth inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
11%
Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) throws to first base after forcing out Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) at second base during the first inning
16%
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) spins away from an inside pitch during the first inning
11%
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) scores in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
9%
Closing pitcher Paul Sewald #37 celebrates with Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners after the Mariners defeated the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Mariners defeated the Guardians 3-2
