Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/8/23: Julio Rodríguez, Andrew McCutchen, and Jake Odorizzi

Weekend links!

By Anders Jorstad
Chicago White Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Good morning all and happy Saturday! Here’s what’s happening across the baseball landscape.

In Mariners news...

  • Julio finds himself in rarefied air.

Around the league...

  • Andrew McCutchen had a lot of difficulties coming to Pittsburgh as a visiting player in years past. Now, it feels like home once again.
  • Rangers starter Jake Odorizzi will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
  • A very cool gesture from the Mets to honor their injured closer.
  • One of the concerns with regards to the pitch clock is that there is less time for people to buy concessions. The Brewers are one team that is remedying that by allowing fans to buy beers beyond the seventh inning.

