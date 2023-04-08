Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/8/23: Julio Rodríguez, Andrew McCutchen, and Jake Odorizzi

Good morning all and happy Saturday! Here’s what’s happening across the baseball landscape.
In Mariners news...
- Julio finds himself in rarefied air.
today is Julio Rodríguez’s 140th career game— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 7, 2023
he just hit his 30th HR and earlier stole his 28th base
only other players with 30+ HR & 20+ SB thru 140 career games:
Fernando Tatis Jr: 37 HR, 27 SB
Darryl Strawberry: 30 HR, 24 SB https://t.co/xfxYV18Da8
Around the league...
- Andrew McCutchen had a lot of difficulties coming to Pittsburgh as a visiting player in years past. Now, it feels like home once again.
- Rangers starter Jake Odorizzi will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
- A very cool gesture from the Mets to honor their injured closer.
SOUND 'EM. @SugarDiaz39 pic.twitter.com/rvtPqVqJXj— SNY (@SNYtv) April 7, 2023
- One of the concerns with regards to the pitch clock is that there is less time for people to buy concessions. The Brewers are one team that is remedying that by allowing fans to buy beers beyond the seventh inning.
