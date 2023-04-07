FanPost Friday: Mariners baseball is back

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. We are seven games deep into this 2023 season and it’s been a wild ride so far. After a raucous opener that saw the first tangible pitch clock/fan-induced false start crossover events, the Mariners proceeded to drop the rest of the series to Cleveland. Then the hated Angels came to town and aside from a glorious 11-2 beat down on Tuesday, it was also a frustrating affair as the Mariners lost the other two eminently winnable games.
Alas, the Mariners are playing Cleveland again starting today, having rolled into Northeastern Ohio for their day off (derogatory). The Mariners get to be a part of the Guardians’ home opener and then pretty much only play National League teams the rest of the month. Baseball is weird and ungovernable now, get used to it.
So, we’re going to do some Small Sample Size polls this week because that’s all the mental capacity I have to create at the moment. But, first I want to plug tomorrow’s first LL Gathering at Growler Guys of the year! It’s kid and pet friendly! Food and beer (and non-alcoholic options)!
Come watch the Mariners game with us this Saturday! https://t.co/vwhIypWuib— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 3, 2023
Come out to Lake City, we’ll get together, have a few laughs...
Also, let’s take a look at last week’s poll.
The Maybes have it!
Okay it’s time for some reactionary polls. We all know (rationally) that seven games is nothing in terms of sample size, but let’s fire off some takes anyways. Elaborate in the comments!
Poll
Of these players who struggled in the first week, I feel most confident in...
-
9%
Jarred Kelenic
-
85%
Teoscar Hernández
-
2%
Kolten Wong
-
1%
Cooper Hummel
-
0%
Tom Murphy
-
1%
AJ Pollock
-
0%
Other?
Poll
Based on their performance in the first week, this player will post the highest fWAR the rest of the season:
-
76%
Julio Rodríguez
-
15%
Ty France
-
5%
Eugenio Suárez
-
2%
Cal Raleigh
-
0%
J.P. Crawford
-
0%
Other?
Poll
Predict the Mariners’ record for the next 6 games (3 vs Cleveland, 3 vs Chicago Cubs)
-
0%
6-0
-
4%
5-1
-
41%
4-2
-
34%
3-3
-
18%
2-4
-
1%
1-5
-
0%
0-6 :(
Have a good weekend and I hope to see lots of folks at Growler Guys tomorrow! Let’s go Mariners.
