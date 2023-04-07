FanPost Friday: Mariners baseball is back

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. We are seven games deep into this 2023 season and it’s been a wild ride so far. After a raucous opener that saw the first tangible pitch clock/fan-induced false start crossover events, the Mariners proceeded to drop the rest of the series to Cleveland. Then the hated Angels came to town and aside from a glorious 11-2 beat down on Tuesday, it was also a frustrating affair as the Mariners lost the other two eminently winnable games.

Alas, the Mariners are playing Cleveland again starting today, having rolled into Northeastern Ohio for their day off (derogatory). The Mariners get to be a part of the Guardians’ home opener and then pretty much only play National League teams the rest of the month. Baseball is weird and ungovernable now, get used to it.

So, we’re going to do some Small Sample Size polls this week because that’s all the mental capacity I have to create at the moment. But, first I want to plug tomorrow’s first LL Gathering at Growler Guys of the year! It’s kid and pet friendly! Food and beer (and non-alcoholic options)!

Come watch the Mariners game with us this Saturday! https://t.co/vwhIypWuib — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 3, 2023

Come out to Lake City, we’ll get together, have a few laughs...

Also, let’s take a look at last week’s poll.

The Maybes have it!

Okay it’s time for some reactionary polls. We all know (rationally) that seven games is nothing in terms of sample size, but let’s fire off some takes anyways. Elaborate in the comments!

Poll Of these players who struggled in the first week, I feel most confident in... Jarred Kelenic

Teoscar Hernández

Kolten Wong

Cooper Hummel

Tom Murphy

AJ Pollock

Other? vote view results 9% Jarred Kelenic (7 votes)

85% Teoscar Hernández (65 votes)

2% Kolten Wong (2 votes)

1% Cooper Hummel (1 vote)

0% Tom Murphy (0 votes)

1% AJ Pollock (1 vote)

0% Other? (0 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

Poll Based on their performance in the first week, this player will post the highest fWAR the rest of the season: Julio Rodríguez

Ty France

Eugenio Suárez

Cal Raleigh

J.P. Crawford

Other? vote view results 76% Julio Rodríguez (55 votes)

15% Ty France (11 votes)

5% Eugenio Suárez (4 votes)

2% Cal Raleigh (2 votes)

0% J.P. Crawford (0 votes)

0% Other? (0 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Predict the Mariners’ record for the next 6 games (3 vs Cleveland, 3 vs Chicago Cubs) 6-0

5-1

4-2

3-3

2-4

1-5

0-6 :( vote view results 0% 6-0 (0 votes)

4% 5-1 (3 votes)

41% 4-2 (31 votes)

34% 3-3 (26 votes)

18% 2-4 (14 votes)

1% 1-5 (1 vote)

0% 0-6 :( (0 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

Have a good weekend and I hope to see lots of folks at Growler Guys tomorrow! Let’s go Mariners.