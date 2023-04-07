 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/7/23: Evan White, Omar Narváez, and Druw Jones

Get better soon, Evan White!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Chicago Cubs Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Perhaps it just wasn’t meant to be: Rainiers first baseman Evan White will miss two months while he heals from a groin strain.

Around the league...

  • Mets catcher Omar Narváez is headed to the injured list with a calf strain, opening up a roster spot for top catching prospect Francisco Álvarez.
  • The Pirates’ ushers and ticket takers union is going on four years without a contract and is finally taking action. The organization’s latest offer was reportedly just a 5-cent pay increase.
  • This guy appears to be just as good of a center fielder as his dad was.

Anders’ picks...

  • I’m ready.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...