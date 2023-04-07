Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/7/23: Evan White, Omar Narváez, and Druw Jones

Hello folks and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Perhaps it just wasn’t meant to be: Rainiers first baseman Evan White will miss two months while he heals from a groin strain.
Around the league...
- Mets catcher Omar Narváez is headed to the injured list with a calf strain, opening up a roster spot for top catching prospect Francisco Álvarez.
- The Pirates’ ushers and ticket takers union is going on four years without a contract and is finally taking action. The organization’s latest offer was reportedly just a 5-cent pay increase.
- This guy appears to be just as good of a center fielder as his dad was.
Druw Jones with a SENSATIONAL running grab for the @VisaliaRawhide.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 7, 2023
MLB's No. 13 prospect makes a mark in his first pro game since the @Dbacks selected him 2nd overall last summer: pic.twitter.com/jJKX9AQnJc
- Fish Stripes ranked all 10 of Sandy Alcántara’s career complete games.
- This is both incredibly interesting and incredibly chaotic.
Total weight (lbs) of each mlb team's 26 man roster— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) April 6, 2023
interesting fact:
1 full major league baseball team weighs roughly the same as 1 adult male rhino (5,300 lbs) per wikipedia pic.twitter.com/4PeuYnd9Ti
Anders’ picks...
- I’m ready.
Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi.#Ahsoka arrives August 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SBfCgr4WRA— Star Wars | #TheMandalorian is Now Streaming (@starwars) April 7, 2023
