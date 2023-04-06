Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/6/23: Rick Rizzs, Eloy Jiménez, and Aaron Ashby

Good morning folks and happy Thursday! It’s the first off-day of the season, so let’s get you caught up on the latest from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- Congrats, Rick!
Holy smokes!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2023
40 years ago today, Rick Rizzs was on the call for his very first Mariners game pic.twitter.com/cSLhI4bz0w
Around the league...
- White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez just can’t seem to shake the injury bug, and is now shelved for the next 2-3 weeks while he deals with a hamstring issue.
- Young Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby, who has yet to really put it all together, will see his career sidetracked once more as he undergoes arthroscopic shoulder surgery.
- Elvis Andrus reached a major career milestone yesterday, recording his 2,000th career base hit.
- Mike Axisa at CBS Sports tried to figure out why home runs are up so far this season.
- Three members of the Baseball America staff put together minor league breakout teams for the season, and two of the writers zoned in on M’s infielder Tyler Locklear, who will start the season in Everett. One of them also shouted out Prelander Berroa, who is in Arkansas. ($)
- Bryce Harper took on-field batting practice and might be progressing faster in his recovery from Tommy John surgery than was expected.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN told the story of how the minor leaguers bargained for their first-ever CBA.
- White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has officially completed chemotherapy treatment!
Anders’ picks...
- Please pass this along, especially if you know anyone who was at the Mariners game on March 31st!
Please share. pic.twitter.com/1B1lv8eVOw— Sofie ️ (@sofieballgame) April 5, 2023
