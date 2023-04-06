 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/6/23: Rick Rizzs, Eloy Jiménez, and Aaron Ashby

Some off-day links for your reading pleasure.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning folks and happy Thursday! It’s the first off-day of the season, so let’s get you caught up on the latest from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • Congrats, Rick!

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Please pass this along, especially if you know anyone who was at the Mariners game on March 31st!

