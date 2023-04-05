Mariners Game #7 Preview, 4/5/23: LAA at SEA

Though the Mariners went into last night’s game in the midst of a four-game losing streak, fans could be reasonably optimistic that the team would come away with a win. Luis Castillo versus José Suarez is as lopsided as most pitching matchups get.

That said, Shohei Ohtani versus Chris Flexen may not be far off.

Flexen, who may actually be one of the team’s five best starters, will get his first opportunity of the season to start in place of the injured Robbie Ray. His first relief stint a few days ago saw him go four innings while allowing just one run (though he did walk three batters and struck out just one).

The Mariners are trotting out their anti-RHP lineup, with a couple of notable changes. AJ Pollock, who was thought to be mainly a platoon guy against lefties, will draw his second start against a righty on the heels of his two-dinger game last night. Jarred Kelenic also gets a start, but will drop a spot in the lineup to eighth. Cal Raleigh will get a daytime start with tomorrow’s off day being an opportunity to rest up.

Today’s Game Info

Today’s game begins at 1:10 PM PT, and will be TV broadcast on Root Sports NW and MLB.tv and radio broastcast on 710 AM Seattle Sports and Mariners.com. Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers will take the call for Root, while Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims are on the radio.

Today in Mariners history

On April 5, 2010, Chone Figgins becomes the first Mariner in history to steal multiple bases on opening day (2). The Mariners won 5-3 behind an excellent performance by Félix Hernández and a four RBI night from new first baseman Casey Kotchman, setting the fanbase abuzz with anticipation for what was promised to be a phenomenal season.

A Breath of Fresh Air

Pat Hoberg is the umpire behind the dish tonight. Hobert, who notably called a “perfect game” last year (he didn’t miss a single ball or strike call), is considered to be the best umpire in the business.