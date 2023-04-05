The Daily Catch: Apr 5, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I practically launched off the couch like a rocket ship when I saw Teo Two Cars hit his second homer last night. You can follow me on Twitter at @ShayHeyKid_ or on Instagram at @shayheykid.

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (04/04 vs. LAA)

Grid View AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run with Eugenio Suarez #28 during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 04, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Ty France #23 doouses Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners with water after beating the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 at T-Mobile Park on April 04, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a 2-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) hits a 3-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 04, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their 11-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 04, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners infielders celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Los Angeles 11-2. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

For those of you that love hot dogs and golden retrievers, here’s the latest pic of Dash from Bark at the Park night.

Sofie is all of us.

When I’m putting on my shoes to take the dogs downstairs and I hear Goldy yelling “OH HO HO!” as I’m walking out the door, I know I fucked up — Sofie ️‍ (@sofieballgame) April 5, 2023

As Sarah Langs also says, baseball is the best.

OMG THESE BREWERS FANS ARE DRESSED UP AS CATS BECAUSE EDUARDO ESCOBAR IS AFRAID OF CATS pic.twitter.com/DD249kbKVm — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 5, 2023

No Risk Bets

This is where you can pretend you’re betting but don’t run the risk of losing your child’s college fund.

Poll Moneyline (ML): Angels +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Mariners -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Angels

Mariners vote view results 50% Angels (7 votes)

50% Mariners (7 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Runs Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -105 | U: -115) Over

Under vote view results 100% Over (12 votes)

0% Under (0 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Mariners total hits: Under 7.5 (-135)

Over 7.5 (+105) vote view results 61% Under 7.5 (-135) (8 votes)

38% Over 7.5 (+105) (5 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Baseball Is The Best

Here’s why baseball is the best today.

Baseball is the best because we get fun signs like this that may or may not be roasting Shohei for this sweater choice.