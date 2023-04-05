 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/5/23: Pat Valaika, Grayson Rodriguez, and Anthony Rendon

The M’s minor league affiliates are gearing up for the season!

By Anders Jorstad
Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Good day everyone! Are we feeling better now that the Mariners put a drubbing on the Angels? Let’s see if they can do it again! (can you imagine?) Here’s what else is going on around the sport right now.

In Mariners news...

  • For those of you who enjoy following the Mariners’ minor league affiliates, the team released their official rosters for Double-A Arkansas, High-A Everett, and Single-A Modesto.

Around the league...

  • I dunno...I’m with Manny here, he called time before the strike was called.
  • It’s the Great Napkin Storm of 2023!
  • Thanks to their three first round draft picks, the Mariners have the 7th-highest bonus pool for the 2023 draft.

Anders’ picks...

  • Congrats to a local soccer legend!

