Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/5/23: Pat Valaika, Grayson Rodriguez, and Anthony Rendon

Good day everyone! Are we feeling better now that the Mariners put a drubbing on the Angels? Let’s see if they can do it again! (can you imagine?) Here’s what else is going on around the sport right now.
In Mariners news...
- For those of you who enjoy following the Mariners’ minor league affiliates, the team released their official rosters for Double-A Arkansas, High-A Everett, and Single-A Modesto.
Announcing the @ARTravs roster for the 2023 season! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/KAuKBgioYT— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) April 4, 2023
Say hey to the @EverettAquaSox squad #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/7jZypoyrmI— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) April 4, 2023
Lock it in— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) April 4, 2023
Here's the @ModestoNuts 2023 roster. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/eeBTtJhOxm
- Danny O’Neil argues that Seattle of all cities should have sports owners who are willing to spend massive sums of money on their teams.
- The Mariners have signed infielder Pat Valaika to a minor league deal. He will report to Tacoma.
Around the league...
- The Orioles are reportedly calling up top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez, who will make his MLB debut today against the Rangers.
- Anthony Rendon had his suspension dropped down to four games and began serving it during yesterday’s contest against Seattle.
- That is one quick baseball game!
Sandy Alcantara just threw a complete game shutout against the Twins.— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 5, 2023
Time of game? 1:57 pic.twitter.com/IqteA6knuy
- I dunno...I’m with Manny here, he called time before the strike was called.
Manny Machado gets ejected after striking out on a pitch clock violation pic.twitter.com/w71D77ea4f— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 4, 2023
- It’s the Great Napkin Storm of 2023!
A napkin holder in the upper deck appears to have burst open and the napkins shot out like a pack of bats escaping from a cave.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 4, 2023
They are now swirling about in the Kansas City air.
I cannot emphasize this enough: there are napkins absolutely everywhere. pic.twitter.com/SrZQ67bHMZ
- Thanks to their three first round draft picks, the Mariners have the 7th-highest bonus pool for the 2023 draft.
Assigned pick values are up 9.9% for the @MLBDraft compared to 2022. The @Pirates' No. 1 overall pick comes with a record value of $9,721,000 & their total pool of $16,185,700 is the third-largest since the bonus-pool era started in 2012. Story coming soon. Team-by-team pools: pic.twitter.com/Wt9CQYxzCR— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) April 5, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Congrats to a local soccer legend!
An end to an amazing era of Redhawk soccer…— Seattle U Men's Soccer (@SeattleUMSoccer) April 4, 2023
Congrats to Pete Fewing on a historic run at the helm of our program.
Release:https://t.co/9S22y99J8S pic.twitter.com/9ydUDx8tr2
