Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/5/23: Pat Valaika, Grayson Rodriguez, and Anthony Rendon

Good day everyone! Are we feeling better now that the Mariners put a drubbing on the Angels? Let’s see if they can do it again! (can you imagine?) Here’s what else is going on around the sport right now.

In Mariners news...

For those of you who enjoy following the Mariners’ minor league affiliates, the team released their official rosters for Double-A Arkansas, High-A Everett, and Single-A Modesto.

Danny O’Neil argues that Seattle of all cities should have sports owners who are willing to spend massive sums of money on their teams.

The Mariners have signed infielder Pat Valaika to a minor league deal. He will report to Tacoma.

Around the league...

The Orioles are reportedly calling up top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez, who will make his MLB debut today against the Rangers.

Anthony Rendon had his suspension dropped down to four games and began serving it during yesterday’s contest against Seattle.

That is one quick baseball game!

Sandy Alcantara just threw a complete game shutout against the Twins.



Time of game? 1:57 pic.twitter.com/IqteA6knuy — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 5, 2023

I dunno...I’m with Manny here, he called time before the strike was called.

Manny Machado gets ejected after striking out on a pitch clock violation pic.twitter.com/w71D77ea4f — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 4, 2023

It’s the Great Napkin Storm of 2023!

A napkin holder in the upper deck appears to have burst open and the napkins shot out like a pack of bats escaping from a cave.



They are now swirling about in the Kansas City air.



I cannot emphasize this enough: there are napkins absolutely everywhere. pic.twitter.com/SrZQ67bHMZ — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 4, 2023

Thanks to their three first round draft picks, the Mariners have the 7th-highest bonus pool for the 2023 draft.

Assigned pick values are up 9.9% for the @MLBDraft compared to 2022. The @Pirates' No. 1 overall pick comes with a record value of $9,721,000 & their total pool of $16,185,700 is the third-largest since the bonus-pool era started in 2012. Story coming soon. Team-by-team pools: pic.twitter.com/Wt9CQYxzCR — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) April 5, 2023

Anders’ picks...

Congrats to a local soccer legend!