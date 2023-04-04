The Misadventures of Uncle Baby Billy Robbie Ray - Will The Mariners Endure? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for the Meet At The Mitt episode 6!.The offseason is over, the on season is here and the gang is all back to the business of baseball proper. First things first, the Mariners came out somewhat limp in the first series against the Cleveland Guardians and we have the full breakdown. Next up is the continuing saga of Billy Bobby Ray and his potentially lengthy IL stint. We talk Jarred, Cal, early bullpen returns, concerns and hopes for the series ahead against the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels. Finally, huge thanks to our new sponsor MacDougall Bats! Use the promo code “GOMS” at checkout to support the pod and get a great deal!

