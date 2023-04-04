The Daily Catch: Apr 4, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and today is a good day to wear socks under my Tevas. You can follow me on Twitter at @ShayHeyKid_ or on Instagram at @shayheykid.
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Week (03/30 - 04/02)
- MARCH 30: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- MARCH 31: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts following two Cleveland Guardians runners scoring on sequential throwing errors during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
- APR 01: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
- APR 02: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hugs shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Choose your photo of the week (03/30 - 04/02):
-
31%
MARCH 30: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
-
37%
MARCH 31: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts following two Cleveland Guardians runners scoring on sequential throwing errors during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.
-
6%
APR 01: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park
-
23%
APR 02: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hugs shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park
Photos of the Games (04/03 vs. LAA)
- Seattle Mariners head coach Scott Servais pulls Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) from the game during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run off an RBI double hit by first baseman Ty France (23) (not pictured) during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (04/03 vs. LAA):
-
22%
Seattle Mariners head coach Scott Servais pulls Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) from the game during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park
-
26%
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park
-
38%
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at T-Mobile Park
-
12%
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run off an RBI double hit by first baseman Ty France (23) (not pictured) during the third inning at T-Mobile Park.
SM and SM on SM
Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.
my outside world friends trying to make plans with me every April: pic.twitter.com/Si4NRi7bBP— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 3, 2023
Just gonna leave this here.
tight pants and unbuttoned jerseys— Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) April 3, 2023
america’s pastime, bay bee https://t.co/pAoAwKwEuN
New baserunning rating for Ty coming up in The Show soon?
Ty France stolen base? Golden Retriever gets the zoomies. pic.twitter.com/qAURrVvX5d— Christine (@ItsChristineEM) April 4, 2023
Come back tomorrow to see what we’ve’d reeled in!
Loading comments...