The Daily Catch: Apr 4, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and today is a good day to wear socks under my Tevas. You can follow me on Twitter at @ShayHeyKid_ or on Instagram at @shayheykid.

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Week (03/30 - 04/02)

Grid View MARCH 30: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

MARCH 31: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts following two Cleveland Guardians runners scoring on sequential throwing errors during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

APR 01: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

APR 02: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hugs shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Choose your photo of the week (03/30 - 04/02): MARCH 30: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

MARCH 31: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts following two Cleveland Guardians runners scoring on sequential throwing errors during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.

APR 01: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park

APR 02: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hugs shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park vote view results 31% MARCH 30: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (23 votes)

37% MARCH 31: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts following two Cleveland Guardians runners scoring on sequential throwing errors during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. (27 votes)

6% APR 01: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park (5 votes)

23% APR 02: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hugs shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park (17 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Photos of the Games (04/03 vs. LAA)

Grid View Seattle Mariners head coach Scott Servais pulls Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) from the game during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run off an RBI double hit by first baseman Ty France (23) (not pictured) during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Choose your photo of the game (04/03 vs. LAA): Seattle Mariners head coach Scott Servais pulls Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) from the game during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run off an RBI double hit by first baseman Ty France (23) (not pictured) during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. vote view results 22% Seattle Mariners head coach Scott Servais pulls Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) from the game during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park (13 votes)

26% Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park (15 votes)

38% Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at T-Mobile Park (22 votes)

12% Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run off an RBI double hit by first baseman Ty France (23) (not pictured) during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. (7 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

my outside world friends trying to make plans with me every April: pic.twitter.com/Si4NRi7bBP — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 3, 2023

Just gonna leave this here.

tight pants and unbuttoned jerseys



america’s pastime, bay bee https://t.co/pAoAwKwEuN — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) April 3, 2023

New baserunning rating for Ty coming up in The Show soon?

Ty France stolen base? Golden Retriever gets the zoomies. pic.twitter.com/qAURrVvX5d — Christine (@ItsChristineEM) April 4, 2023

Come back tomorrow to see what we’ve’d reeled in!