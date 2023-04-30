Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 12-16: Chart aaaaaand... exhale! By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman Apr 30, 2023, 1:57pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 12-16: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports The first, ninth, and tenth innings: Cal Raleigh, +.590 WPA Every other inning: Marco Gonzales, -.619 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Day: More From Lookout Landing The Seattle Mariners meet the moment, turn the tide, and beat the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings Game #28: Game Thread II Game #28 Preview: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/30/23: Andrés Muñoz, Luis Robert Jr., and Jacob deGrom Mariners prank new guy, give him no run support, lose 1-0 11-16: Chart Loading comments...
