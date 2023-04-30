Game #28 Preview: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays in an early Sunday matchup with the hopes of salvaging the three game set from a sweep before their off day tomorrow. They’ll do so behind Marco Gonzales on the mound, who has been efficient and producing good results, but will be tested by a deep Blue Jays lineup. Marco’s biggest worry may just end up being the offense behind him, as they need to have anything but a lazy Sunday after striking out a combined thirty-four times in the last two games.

The lineup today is easily the most drastically different it has been all year, with more than one player out due to potential (if minor) health concerns. JP Crawford will be leading off today, and Julio Rodríguez is sitting out after being removed due to lower back tightness in yesterday’s game. He was reported to be taking batting practice today, but there is no word (as of yet) if he will just be resting a few games or will possibly need an IL stint. In regards to Ty France, per Ryan Divish he is feeling under the weather. In his stead at first base Sam Haggerty makes his second career start there, and Tommy La Stella will be the designated hitter. Oh, and about left field...

Mariners Roster Moves:



Taylor Trammell (#5), OF, reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right hamate fracture).

Easton McGee, RHP, placed on 15-day Injured List (right forearm strain).



Taylor Trammell, who has been excelling in his rehab assignment, is recalled and immediately injected into the starting lineup in left field and batting sixth.

Today's Game Info:

Today’s matchup begins at 10:37 AM Pacific on ROOT Sports NW with Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson commentating on the event and Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims manning that station on the radio at Seattle Sports (710 AM). Both the television and radio feed should be available on MLB dot tv and the MLB app, with requisite subscriptions and where blackouts don’t apply.