Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/30/23: Andrés Muñoz, Luis Robert Jr., and Jacob deGrom

In Mariners news...
- If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it at least 1,000 times, I would run through a brick wall for Félix Hernández.
The #Mariners sent Felix his own city connect jersey #ForeverMyKing pic.twitter.com/sXXII5KgQR— Ben Ranieri (@BenRanieri10) April 29, 2023
- The M’s really need a number of guys to get right quick to turn this season around, and letting some guys reset early will hopefully pay dividends later this season.
Flexen goes back to the pen, will be available today. M's are working with him on adjustments, slider that was big for him late last year has not been there, cutter has not been as good. They also look for D. Castillo to get back on track after a reset in AAA.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) April 29, 2023
- That said, give Muñoz as much time as he needs.
Mariners GM Justin Hollander said that Andres Munoz is still in Arizona, finishing up his throwing program. He threw two days ago. And could head out on a rehab assignment "fairly soon."— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 29, 2023
M's front office is urging caution with Munoz since he's max effort in how he throws.
Around the league...
- If you missed the first game of the Giants-Padres series in Mexico City last night, let me be the one to inform you that you definitely should be sure to catch game two tonight, because you missed ELEVEN homeruns and there are surely more to follow tonight. If you did catch game one, good on you, you got to watch an insane-in-the-membrane baseball game, but you might have missed what happened in the Padres clubhouse afterwards.
The Padres are wearing luchador masks and destroying a Buzz Lightyear piñata in the clubhouse, because why wouldn’t they? pic.twitter.com/hU6hfSg8cF— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 30, 2023
- Kyle Lewis would never.
Not the best look for Luis Robert Jr. pic.twitter.com/8vLFU9FnDk— Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) April 29, 2023
- Death, taxes, deGrom on the IL, etc.
The Rangers are placing Jacob deGrom on the IL with right elbow inflammation.— kennedi landry (@kennlandry) April 29, 2023
- There’s good teams, and there’s bad teams, and then there’s the Chicago White Sox.
Per @ESPNStatsInfo: The Rays are the 4th team in the expansion era (since 1961) to score 10+ runs in a GAME despite being no-hit over the first six innings. Tampa did it in one inning.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 30, 2023
- And then there’s the Oakland Athletics. At a certain point, one has to question whether this amount of effort is actually worth it. Sure, it’s reasonable to assume that the Reds-Athletics game isn’t drawing a particularly large television audience, but in light of recent events, I just assume that there will be “sell the team” signs in the Coliseum every game for as long as there are baseball games played there. If you’re really that worried about a national audience seeing that sign, maybe just don’t post the clip.
MLB cropped the video so you can't see all the "sell the team" signs— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 29, 2023
(h/t @OaklandAUK) pic.twitter.com/HzPZX63zvU
(h/t @OaklandAUK) pic.twitter.com/HzPZX63zvU
- Speaking of the A’s, it’s been, a week(?) and Las Vegas is ALREADY sick of them. Truly once in a generation form.
- I’m more of a Mongolian beef kind of guy, but I’m all for abolishing minor league affiliates having the same name as their parent club. Say hello to the Springfield Cashew Chickens!
- The Philadelphia Phillies will likely be without Christian Pache for the rest of the season, as he will need surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Nick’s pick...
- Among polite company I would be considered something of a gamer (NO JEDI SURVIVOR SPOILERS IN THE COMMENTS OR YOU WILL BE BANNED FOR LIFE I AM SO UNBELIEVABLY SERIOUS, THE MODS HAVE EXECUTE AUTHORITY). Some may think that the argument for “Best Baseball Video Game” has been a one-horse race for the last few years, and while sales metrics may suggest that is so, let me assure you it is the furthest thing from the truth. Don’t get me wrong, I like MLB The Show, but I love Super Mega Baseball. Keep an eye out on Tuesday for the gameplay trailer and possible release date for SMB 4!
In case you were wondering, yes, the game is called Super Mega Baseball 4! #SuperMegaBaseball4 pic.twitter.com/kA6dV0UMLK— Super Mega Baseball (@SupMegBaseball) April 29, 2023
